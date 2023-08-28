Berks man sentenced to prison for killing his mother

Aug. 28—A Shillington man has been sentenced in Berks County Court to 35 to 70 years in a state prison for fatally stabbing and strangling his mother.

Jakob A. Murray, 23, was charged with killing Jill Murray, 47, in the home they shared in the 200 block of North Brobst Street on Jan. 23, 2022.

He then stole her credit card and car and drove to Philadelphia to buy heroin, police said.

Murray pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder, robbery and strangulation and was sentenced by President Judge M. Theresa Johnson.

He had been in Berks County Prison since his arrest awaiting trial.

Jill Murray was found dead by her boyfriend, who had gone to check on her after she didn't respond to his text message earlier the morning of her killing, state police investigators said.

According to state police:

The boyfriend said Jill Murray received a call from Jakob Murray, with whom she resided, shortly after midnight that prompted her to return home. When the boyfriend woke up hours later, he texted Jill Murray and didn't receive a response, so he went to check on her.

After finding her body, he called police who responded to the scene and found her dead.

The following day, police stopped Jakob Murray in Philadelphia as he was driving his mother's car. He was transported to the state police Philadelphia station and voluntarily gave investigators a statement.

He admitted strangling his mother with the intent to kill her. When he realized after choking her that she wasn't dead, he got a knife from the kitchen and cut her neck, killing her.

He stole the keys to his mother's car and her credit card, then drove to Philadelphia in the vehicle to buy heroin.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy in Reading Hospital determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the neck and the manner of death to be homicide.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.