Berks man stole 28 cases of Red Bull from store, police say

Sep. 1—Muhlenberg Township police arrested a Fleetwood man as he was leaving the Target Store along Fifth Street Highway after shoplifting 28 cases of Red Bull energy drink, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesse Bredbenner, 22, was taken into custody after an officer used his patrol vehicle to block Bredbenner's vehicle in the parking lot.

Bredbenner of the 100 block of Arch Street remained free on $5,000 bail following arraignment before District Judge Gail M. Greth on retail theft and receiving stolen property.

According to police:

A loss prevention officer called police to report a retail theft in progress after witnessing Bredbenner load cases of the energy drink into a cart and leave the store without paying. The officer saw Bredbenner put the drinks into an SUV, which he pointed out to the arriving police officer.

The total value of the drinks was $531.