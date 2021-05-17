Berks man threatens tavern staff, brandishes stun gun, state police say

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

May 17—A tenant of an apartment above a tavern near Bechtelsville threatened the staff, followed an employee into the parking lot and pulled out a stun gun, pointing it in the air and discharging it, state police said Monday.

Troopers from the Reading station took Corey L. Boulware, 42, into custody after the incident Saturday afternoon at Washington Grille & Pub, 1063 Route 100, Washington Township. He was charged with prohibitive offensive weapons, disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats.

He remained free to await a hearing following arraignment Saturday night before District Judge Carissa L. Johnson in Reading Central Court.

According to troopers:

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the tavern for a report of a man trying to enter the bar. It was reported that he was kicking the door and threatening to get his gun.

A trooper detained Boulware and removed a stun gun from the left front pocket of his sweatpants.

The trooper learned Boulware was a resident of the upstairs apartment and regularly would enter the bar and act in a disorderly manner, sometimes threatening and attempting to fight with staff members. One employee reported Boulware had shown a photo of himself holding a gun, which the employee took as a threat.

On Saturday afternoon, Boulware entered the kitchen and yelled at the staff. After a minor fight with two workers, he said to them, "I'm going to get a gun and shoot you."

The workers feared for their safety. One of the workers went to his car and Boulware followed him. Boulware produced a stun gun, held it in the air and activated it.

