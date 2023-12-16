Berks official says PA legislative action on 911 call center fee falls short

Dec. 15—State lawmakers finalized a deal Wednesday that wrapped up some essential elements of a budget they adopted this summer that included an extension of Pennsylvania's phone surcharge for 911 call centers — averting a crisis that county officials said would have led to a financial catastrophe.

But county officials, including those in Berks, say the action legislators took falls far short of properly funding a critical service in the state.

The fiscal code bill extends the 911 funding law into 2026 and raises the monthly surcharge fee from the current $1.65 per device to $1.95, while also requiring legislative commissions to study future costs and financing.

The fee has not been adjusted since 2015, and rising costs for equipment, operations and new technology pose a problem for local 911 emergency departments.

The statute was set to expire in January if it was not renewed.

The increase, however, is much less than county officials wanted. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania proposed increasing the fee to $2.30, with 15-cent annual increases to ease the burden on county taxpayers.

The association said Thursday that county officials are highly disappointed in the actions by the General Assembly, saying state leaders have failed constituents by continuing the trend of putting more pressure on the backs of county property taxpayers to fund essential services like 911.

"This small increase does not, and will not, keep the 911 funding system even with inflation rates, much less the investments actually needed for this critical public safety resource and puts the long-term stability of 911 funding into peril," the organization said in a release.

Berks commissioners were among those calling for more funding, unanimously passing a resolution in September supporting the effort to reauthorize a surcharge for 911 systems across the state.

They said the work the center does is too important to be threatened by financial insecurity.

Commissioners Chairman Christian Leinbach said Thursday that he was not happy with the deal state lawmakers struck. While he acknowledged that letting the law sunset would have had a disastrous outcome, he said the 30-cent rate hike is not enough.

"This is a very serious problem for counties," he said.

In 2022, state fee revenues accounted for about 60% of the funding for the Berks 911 center. About 15% of its funding was from county taxes, while about 25% was from other sources such as invoicing municipal governments for service.

That means about 40% of the center's funding comes from local taxpayers.

"The 911 center is critical to public health and safety," Leinbach said. "It's frustrating that the Legislature doesn't see it. I'm hopeful that over the next two years we can do a better job explaining what is actually going on."