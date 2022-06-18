Berks police ramping up DUI, underage drinking enforcement at graduation time

Jun. 17—Berks police departments will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and undercover enforcement operations in stores selling alcohol starting in the weeks approaching Independence Day, according to a press release from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program.

The release reminds graduates that police will take a zero tolerance policy for underage drinkers, impaired drivers, and anyone serving alcohol to people under 21.

In addition to increased underage drinking activities, police will be conducting roving patrols looking for impaired drivers and sobriety checkpoints may be set up on Berks County roadways, the release said.

Travelers are reminded that if they suspect a drunk driver to call 911.

The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program equips, funds and coordinates municipal police DUI enforcement in Northumberland, Schuylkill, Berks, Snyder, Union, Columbia, Montour, Berks, Monroe and Pike counties.

Sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols are funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.