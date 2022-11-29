Berks teen arrested in Hamburg stabbing

Nov. 29—A Berks County teen faces attempted homicide charges after stabbing another teen multiple times during a fight in a Hamburg park on Monday, investigators said.

Steven P. Ortiz, 17 of Perry Township remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $200,000 bail awaiting a hearing on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

Due to the alleged offense involving the use of a deadly weapon and the fact that Ortiz is older than 15, Hamburg police Detective William E. Kramer decided to charge him as an adult.

Kramer provided this account in the probable cause affidavit:

Police were dispatched at 5:14 p.m. Monday to an apartment in the 100 block of North Third Street for a report of a stabbing victim. When an officer arrived, paramedics were performing lifesaving treatment for the victim.

The officer learned that the stabbing occurred at Richard Etchberger Memorial Park in the 200 Franklin Street, during an altercation between the victim and Ortiz.

The victim suffered several knife wounds, one of which punctured his chest cavity and required placement of a chest tube to drain blood that collected in his left lung. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown for further treatment and remained a patient there at least through late Monday.

He also suffered cuts to both arms.

Witnessed said Ortiz and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical. During the fight, Ortiz brandished a knife with a 2- to 3-inch fixed blade.

The witness, who tried unsuccessfully ot break up the fight, said Ortiz deployed the knife in a slashing motion.

Oritz fled but was later taken into custody and transported to the borough police station for an interview. He admitted to stabbing the other teen numerous times during the fight and discarding the knife after the incident.