Berks woman charged with drug trafficking after raid on her home

Mar. 24—An Exeter Township homeowner was arrested on drug-trafficking charges after township police, in response to complaints from neighbors, searched the residence and found a variety of street and prescription drugs, some hidden in false containers of typical household products.

Lisa P. Rockoff, 57, was taken into custody Thursday morning during a raid of the home in the 1000 block of Fox Run. Two males in the home were also arrested after police learned of active arrest warrants for them, officials said.

Sgt. Sean Fullerton, Exeter police public information officer, said his department initiated the investigation of Rockoff with assistance from the Berks County District Attorney's Drug Task Force after neighbors complained of suspected drug activity on her property. Police have had interactions with residents of the home in the past, Fullerton said, so they felt it was warranted to take a look at whether anything illicit was going on there.

Investigators worked the case for some time before getting the search warrant.

According to investigators, the following items were found in Rockoff's bedroom:

—Quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and press fentanyl pills concealed in a false Gillette shaving cream container.

—Buprenorphine hydrochloride pills and suboxone strips (drugs that must be prescribed by a doctor to treat pain or opioid use disorder) concealed in a false can of Spam

—A small amount of crack cocaine in a small pink container

—Several glass pipes, commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and crack cocaine

—Two digital scales with a white powdery residue on them

—Several cellphones

Fullerton applauded the residents for bringing their concerns and suspicions about the home to the attention of police.

"It was a win for the neighborhood," Fullerton said.

He added that Exeter police continue to benefit from a cooperative relationship with the county detectives and the drug task force.

Rockoff was charged with possessing and intending to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl and several other drug-related offenses.

Rockoff was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment before Senior District Judge Gloria W. Stitzel in Reading Central Court.