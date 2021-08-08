Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katherine Chiglinsky
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.

The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.

“It’s all of the other old economy, manufacturing, service, retailing, transportation businesses that just really reflect the broad economic recovery driving this performance this quarter,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones, said in a phone interview. “There’s a housing angle here which I think was a really strong contributor this quarter.”

Buffett has built Berkshire into a broad business with footholds in industries including insurance, energy and retail. But that exposure to a wide slice of the U.S. economy weighed on it last year with businesses including See’s Candies having to furlough workers at the start of the shutdowns. Now, the outlook appears brighter.

“Many of our businesses generated significantly higher earnings over the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, which included significant adverse effects from the pandemic,” Berkshire said in a regulatory filing Saturday. “Earnings of our manufacturing, service and retail businesses in 2021 benefited from higher customer demand in many of our businesses and exceeded earnings in 2019 as well.”

Berkshire’s group of building products companies accounted for a particular source of strength during the quarter. Earnings at those operations were up nearly 40% helped by the boon in housing construction in the U.S. Tom Russo, a Berkshire shareholder, said the strength of those businesses combined with the challenge of disrupting them through technology makes them a good part of Berkshire’s composition.

“The businesses have a certain underlying recurrence that I think makes them attractive,” Russo, who oversees $10 billion including investments in Berkshire shares at Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC, said in a phone interview.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings power may extend in 2H, supported by a 27% gain in operating companies’ 2Q income to about $6.8 billion.”

--Matthew Palazola, a senior analyst

Still, Berkshire wasn’t immune to the supply chain pressures that have been a persistent economic theme since the early days of the outbreak. Higher costs for certain materials such as lumber and steel caused some of those operations to ramp up their own prices, Berkshire said.

Not every Berkshire business bounced back fully. Precision Castparts, which makes parts for aircraft and suffered a large writedown last year, reported revenue declines during the period even as earnings climbed slightly due to efforts to restructure the business. And Berkshire warned that supply chain issues could continue to weigh on that business.

“The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to material declines in commercial air travel and aircraft production in 2020,” Berkshire said in the filing. “While air travel in the U.S. is increasing in 2021, we do not expect significant increases in PCC’s aerospace demand to occur in the near term due to the inventory levels currently within the industry supply chain. Consequently, we anticipate PCC’s revenues and earnings in 2021 will be below pre-pandemic levels.”

Here’s other takeaways from Berkshire’s second-quarter earnings:

Buybacks

Berkshire pulled back on one of Buffett’s more heavily used capital deployment levers in recent years. The conglomerate bought back $6 billion of stock, down from the $6.6 billion repurchased during the first three months of the year, with June being the busiest month for repurchases for the company.

That contributed to Berkshire’s cash pile remaining fairly steady at $144 billion, just slightly below its record size. Buffett’s struggled in recent years to find attractive ways to put that money to work and that continued during the second quarter.

“He’s very price sensitive about the buybacks,” said Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management which oversees investments including in Berkshire shares.

Still, the $6 billion of repurchases was the fourth-highest amount of stock bought back since Berkshire tweaked its policy in 2018. And there’s signs the relatively high level of repurchases could continue. Berkshire appears to have bought back at least $1.7 billion of stock from the end of June through July 26, according to the filing.

Stock Sales

Buffett continued to be rather cautious on the U.S. stock market. Berkshire ended up selling $1.1 billion of stocks, on a net basis, during the period, marking its third straight quarter of being a net seller.

The conglomerate is facing even more expensive stock prices as the S&P 500 Index hit new highs during the quarter. Some of the sales appear to come from a reduction in Berkshire’s industrial, commercial and other stock holdings. The exact investments the company trimmed will appear in a regulatory filing later this month.

Car Accidents

Auto insurers have felt the pain from more drivers hitting the road and Berkshire’s Geico was no exception. The company ended up posting a nearly 70% decline in underwriting profit during the second quarter.

The company was hurt by an increase in the frequency of losses and the severity of those claims. The frequency was impacted by more drivers getting behind the wheel amid reopenings in the U.S.

“The insurance results were particularly weak,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said. “What we saw from a lot of the carriers was, on a year-over-year basis, the second quarter of 2020, people were on lockdown mode, people weren’t driving, so both frequency and severity were down. Then, we started to see a little bit of a shift. So on a year-over-year basis, claim frequency went up significantly.”

Railroad Gains

Berkshire’s railroad, BNSF, ended up posting record quarterly profit helped by its efforts in the past to boost productivity and the economic recovery.

Freight volumes increased across all of its product categories --- consumer, industrial, agricultural and coal. Consumer product shipping has benefited from e-commerce activity and auto shipments, Berkshire said.

“They reported a pretty strong increase in volumes revenue,” Edward Jones’s Shanahan said. “What is really powerful about the BNSF results is that the margins are really strong.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Still Doesn't Touch its Cash Reserves to Reduce the Debt

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) looks to be gunning for new highs, as the company reported a Q2 earnings rise of 21%. The company keeps cash reserves at US$144b, although it carries US$113.1b of debt on its books. Today we will examine the balance sheet and offer a theory on why the company keeps raising cash and debt simultaneously.

  • Fubo Stock Is Ready to Rebound, It Just Needs Time

    When Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) came onto the scene, I initially resisted the bullish thesis in its stock. The concept was just too new. But luckily I was flexible on that front and quickly changed my opinion. The more important bit of datum is that I also “cut the cord” from cable. Millions did the same and billions more will follow eventually. That’s the bullish thesis behind FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock as well. It is riding an ongoing wave of change. Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com The concept

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 21%, Repurchases $6 Billion Of Its Stock

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) has repurchased $6 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, bringing the total buybacks to more than $37 billion since the end of 2019, Bloomberg reports. The company’s second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, about $3,463 per share. The net income, including gains from investments such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), rose 7% to $28.1

  • Evergy, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    It's been a good week for Evergy, Inc. ( NYSE:EVRG ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Amazon Lottery Offers Vaccinated Workers Cars, $500,000 Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. -- summoning its inner Oprah -- will offer cash prizes of as much as $500,000 as well as cars and vacation packages to frontline employees who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.Unwilling so far to mandate vaccinations for its 1.3-million-strong workforce, the world’s largest online retailer is hoping a corporate lottery -- called Max Your Vax -- will persuade holdouts to get the jab. The announcement, a copy of which was seen Friday by Bloomberg,

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • How to overcome COVID-19 going forward

    We’re back to square one with COVID-19, once again trying to discern the indiscernible, the course of a pandemic. The implications couldn't be larger.

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • How COVID-19 reshaped the healthcare industry

    Janet Elkin, ICON Medical Network Holdings President and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the healthcare industry is faring amid the pandemic and break down what the future of healthcare looks like in a post-COVID world.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy General Electric Stock Right Now

    To be clear right off the bat, I have not been a big General Electric (NYSE:GE) bull over the years. That kept me out of the massive decline in GE stock, as it fell from $30 to sub-$10. On the other hand, though, that also kept me from being long from the $5 to $6 area. This was all before the company’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which went into effect on Aug 2. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The company’s most recent earnings report had some good news packed in. Combined with t

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • How to Trade Nvidia Into Earnings

    Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares cooled just ahead of its long-awaited four-for-one stock split. But the decline didn’t last long. Once the price adjustment hit and NVDA stock suddenly became 75% cheaper, buyers returned. Since then, prices have been quietly climbing and are now within a pebble toss of the old peak. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com But it’s not just Nvidia that’s been returning to its bullish ways; the entire semiconductor industry is waking up, fueled by a trio of better-than-ex

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.