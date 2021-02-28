Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite Lack of Major Deals

1 / 2

Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite Lack of Major Deals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katherine Chiglinsky
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett made no splashy deals in 2020, and he didn’t weigh in on some of the year’s most contentious topics in his much-anticipated annual letter. Behind the scenes, the 90-year old billionaire was hardly inactive.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was firing up another engine: stocks -- both buying its own and trading others. The conglomerate snapped up $24.7 billion of Berkshire shares last year, a stark record for the business sitting atop a $138 billion cash pile. It also almost doubled the volume of buying and selling of other stocks compared to 2019.

The moves signal a carefully forged path in markets sent convulsing by the pandemic and then lifted by stimulus that’s paved the way for heavy retail trading and an unprecedented SPAC boom. And Buffett is sticking close to home -- ultimately becoming a net seller of shares in other companies for the first time since 2016, while his prolific repurchases of Berkshire stock continued into this year with at least $4.2 billion of buybacks through mid-February, according to a regulatory filing Saturday.

“Last year we demonstrated our enthusiasm for Berkshire’s spread of properties by repurchasing the equivalent of 80,998 ‘A’ shares,” Buffett said in the letter released Saturday. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”

Buffett spent a sizable portion of Saturday’s letter delving into buybacks, a substantial shift for an investor who previously had largely shunned the practice and instead favored purchasing big businesses or stocks of other companies. He loosened the buyback policy in 2018 as Berkshire’s cash pile kept reaching new heights. And Berkshire stock, which has underperformed the broader market in recent years, continued that trend last year with shares just gaining 2.4% compared to the 16% rally in the S&P 500 Index.

Buffett had long been careful with buybacks, a trait that harkens back to his days running a partnership. In his letter released in 2019 after the buyback change, he made it clear that he wants investors to be fully informed about the company before they decide to sell their shares back to the firm.

He spent his recent letter acknowledging that there were investors, including index funds, professional managers and individuals, who were required to hold some Berkshire shares or would be likely to come and go based on their investing judgment. He’d still stick by the investors who want to invest for the long term, he added.

“Charlie and I would be less than human if we did not feel a special kinship with our fifth bucket: the million-plus individual investors who simply trust us to represent their interests, whatever the future may bring,” Buffett said in his letter released Saturday, referring to long-time business partner, Charlie Munger. “They have joined us with no intent to leave, adopting a mindset similar to that held by our original partners.”

Cash Pile

Berkshire still has more than $138 billion in cash to deploy. A portion of the never-ending cash flow will be sucked up by two of its businesses, the railroad and energy operations, and Buffett said the incremental investment will probably generate “appropriate” returns. Railroad BNSF has invested $41 billion in fixed assets, and has paid $41.8 billion in dividends to the conglomerate since its purchase in 2010, Buffett said in his letter.

While the attractiveness of share buybacks might come or go based on the market’s price for Berkshire, the conglomerate still has those two large operations that continuously help reinvest funds, according to shareholder Thomas Russo. That, Russo argues, helps ease the pressure on Berkshire to do an “elephant-sized acquisition” to generate more returns.

“He doesn’t really have to find the elephant because he has two elephants already corralled that need to be fed,” said Russo, who oversees a portfolio including Berkshire at investment adviser Gardner Russo & Gardner. “One of them is Burlington Northern and one of them is Berkshire Hathaway Energy. He can deploy tens of billions of dollars on an ongoing basis, bringing both up to standard,” and then still have funds to deploy in an acquisition.

One of Berkshire’s top three most valuable assets these days is actually a $120 billion holding of Apple Inc. shares, an investment he likened in importance to the railroad. Berkshire has ended up with an even larger portion of the company’s shares thanks in part to Apple’s own appetite for buybacks, Buffett acknowledged in the letter.

“He’s redefined what an elephant can be,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. “An elephant can be thought of as a 5.4% interest in Apple.”

Some of Berkshire’s major tweaks to its $281 billion stock portfolio last year were done to reposition its holdings. Throughout 2020, Buffett’s company cut its holdings in banks, insurance and finance firms -- an exposure that constituted more than 41% of the portfolio at the end of 2019 -- to just 24% of the portfolio by the end of last year. He also dumped his airline stocks earlier in the pandemic.

Chevron, Verizon

The company did find stocks to buy last year, including two large stakes in Chevron Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc., plus some purchases of pharmaceutical companies. Berkshire also bought $6 billion worth of stock in five of Japan’s biggest trading companies.

“He’s been a net seller, however, more recently it seems like he’s identified some opportunities, buying blocks of Japanese industrial stocks” and some health care stocks, Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He is finding some value given all the limitations. He can’t put a substantial amount of capital to work into any individual stock unless it’s a large one. But being willing to consider investments in a basket of similar companies creates a little bit more opportunity for them too.”

Buffett made little mention in this year’s letter about one of the looming questions over the conglomerate: Succession. The investor, who’s received his coronavirus vaccine, proved he’s still willing to travel by announcing he’ll head to Los Angeles to film this year’s annual meeting alongside Munger, 97, who wasn’t able to make it to last year’s event in Omaha, Nebraska.

“This year our meeting will be held in Los Angeles . . . and Charlie will be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 3 1/2-hour question period,” Buffett said in the letter. “I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock gains power higher Berkshire profit, Buffett presses on with stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said stock market gains fueled a record quarterly profit, while the billionaire signaled investors are undervaluing his company by repurchasing another $9 billion of its stock. Berkshire's fourth-quarter buybacks boosted the company's overall stock repurchases to $24.7 billion in 2020, five times the record from a year earlier, and Berkshire appears to have repurchased another $4 billion or more in 2021. "The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time," Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise, Ping An Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • Robinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report (UPDATE)

    Robinhood Markets Inc is moving forward with its IPO plans. What Happened: The fintech startup is planning to file confidentially for an initial public offering, possibly as early as March, Bloomberg has reported, citing sources close to the brokerage. The decision is not yet final, the sources said. Reuters reported earlier in December on Robinhood's IPO plans, saying it would come with a valuation of $20 billion and assistance from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Why It Matters: Robinhood would enter a hot market that it has helped fuel. Robinhood's decision to suspend the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) during the so-called meme-stock frenzy triggered lawsuits over the last month. The trading platform drew a lot of heat, fueling conspiracy theories of being in cahoots with hedge funds that had shorted the stocks. The company since has had to repeatedly defend itself — including in front of a congressional hearing — saying a spike in clearinghouse collateral requirements was behind the curbs. According to Reuters, the company has said that it's in settlement talks with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over temporary curbs to the trading of certain stocks, as well as its policies on options trading. Earlier this month, Robinhood said it is planning to allow its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Currently, users can buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, but are not permitted to move the cryptocurrencies to other wallets. (Story updated to reflect correct status of Robinhood's plans to allow cryptocurrency withdrawals on the platform.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stops Taking Orders For Base Versions Of Model Y: ReportTexas Still Reeling As Country, Companies And Traders Assess Damage From Winter Storm's Strike On Energy Grid© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Jobless rate around UK airports above average, say MPs

    A report by MPs found the number of people claiming jobless benefits was much higher near the top 20 UK airports.

  • Imara Jones: The Equality Act won't 'guarantee overall equality, but it's an essential step'

    Imara Jones is a creator and Producer at TransLash Media and a trans woman of color. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the House of Representatives passing the Equality Act and why it is an important step in the right direction. She says, “as long as people can use their own discrimination as a basis to deny us equal access to housing, to education, to health care, to the full range of things that everyone else has, makes the case that we need the Equality Act.” The lack of equality “underscores that the wo

  • McDonald's considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield

    Dynamic Yield, run as a standalone company within McDonald's, personalises customers' experience by changing offerings on the chain's Drive Thru menu displays, according to time of day, weather, customer traffic and trending choices. The startup, whose customers include IKEA and Lacoste, has businesses with more than 300 brands globally. The Chicago-based hamburger chain said it was considering a sale of only the part of Dynamic Yield that works with other companies with no timeline set for the deal.

  • How Europe Became the World’s Biggest Electric-Car Market—and Why It Might Not Last

    Europe is buying electric vehicles at a record pace and has overtaken China as the world’s biggest EV market. But some worry the trend will be short-lived.

  • Elle Fanning Wears Regal-Inspired Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

    Fanning is nominated for her first Golden Globe at Sunday's awards show for her role in “The Great."

  • What makes Warren Buffett really special

    Buffett, 90, isn’t slowing down much and seems poised to lead Berkshire Hathaway into the post-pandemic world.

  • Asian stocks bounce as bond market calms

    Asian shares firmed on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week's wild ride, while progress in the huge U.S. stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy. China's official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but investors are counting on better news from a raft of U.S. data due this week including the February payrolls report. Also helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday.

  • Apprenticeships levy 'has failed on every measure', says HR body

    The professional body for HR said apprenticeship starts have fallen and far fewer have gone to young people.

  • Waste food: What do you do with 86 tonnes of celeriac?

    With hospitality closed during lockdown, charities and apps are stepping in to help cut food waste.

  • 'Farms are going to need different kinds of robots'

    A growing number of tech firms are helping farmers better look after their animals and crops.

  • Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of Yale student

    The New Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it had secured an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder, and that it would provide additional information on Monday. Pan remained at large, it said. Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6, rattling the prestigious Ivy League school's campus, located about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City.

  • Warren Buffett explains why Berkshire Hathaway isn't a typical conglomerate

    Warren Buffett's must-read annual letter to Berkshire shareholders is out.

  • Did HOOKIPA Pharma's (NASDAQ:HOOK) Share Price Deserve to Gain 19%?

    On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to...

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.