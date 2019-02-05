Is Berkshire Focus Fund (BFOCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Looking for a Large Cap Growth fund? You may want to consider Berkshire Focus Fund (BFOCX) as a possible option. BFOCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

BFOCX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Berkshire is based in Mikwaukee, WI, and is the manager of BFOCX. Since Berkshire Focus Fund made its debut in July of 1997, BFOCX has garnered more than $156.39 million in assets. The fund's current manager, Malcolm R. Fobes III, has been in charge of the fund since July of 1997.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. BFOCX has a 5-year annualized total return of 12.05% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 16.48%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. BFOCX's standard deviation over the past three years is 20.6% compared to the category average of 13.01%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 20.93% compared to the category average of 12.62%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

One cannot ignore the volatility of this segment, however, as it is always important for investors to remember the downside to any potential investment. BFOCX lost 59.32% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 10.48%. This might suggest that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a bear market.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.28, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. BFOCX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 2.59, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, BFOCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.96% compared to the category average of 1.05%. BFOCX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $5,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $500.

Bottom Line

Overall, Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Berkshire Focus Fund ( BFOCX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Your research on the Large Cap Growth segment doesn't have to stop here. You can check out all the great mutual fund tools we have to offer by going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds to see the additional features we offer as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.



