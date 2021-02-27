  • Oops!
Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting this year will be held in Los Angeles

Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·2 min read
Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK-A, BRK-B) annual shareholders meeting will take place in Los Angeles, California with Warren Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger reuniting again after a year apart.

"Charlie will be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 31⁄2-hour question period," Buffett writes his widely-read annual letter. "I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him."

Yahoo Finance will live-stream the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on May 1 with CNBC anchor Becky Quick relaying the shareholder questions. The broadcast will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and conclude at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"Direct your really tough questions to Charlie!" Buffett added. "We will have fun, and we hope you will as well. Better yet, of course, will be the day when we see you face to face. I hope and expect that will be in 2022. The citizens of Omaha, our exhibiting subsidiaries and all of us at the home office can’t wait to get you back for an honest-to-God annual meeting, Berkshire-style."

Munger, 97, resides in California. This week, he participated in two-hours of shareholder questions at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting.

Buffett added that Berkshire's two vice-chairman, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, will also take questions. Jain and Abel, who joined Berkshire in 1986 and 1992, respectively, were added to Berkshire Hathaway’s board in January 2018, after the board voted to increase the number of directors from 12 to 14. At the time, Jain became the vice-chairman of insurance operations, while Abel stepped into the role of vice-chairman of the non-insurance business operations.

Abel joined Buffett onstage in an empty CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska last year.

