Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $266.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BRK.B is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.05%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $279.2 billion, which would represent changes of +16.36% and +13.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BRK.B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRK.B has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.76, so we one might conclude that BRK.B is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
