Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Is Cheap Right Now
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) is one of them. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) is a multinational conglomerate holding company. In the last three months, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) stock gained 14.8% and on March 12th it had a closing price of $260.02. Here is what the fund said:
"In the 3rd quarter of 2020 Berkshire bought back $9.3BB of stock, which is the most ever in a single period (the 2nd quarter was the most ever at that point). Year-to-date BRK has bought back ~$15BB of stock and potentially more in the 4th quarter.
Berkshire is very cheap for owning such high-quality businesses. I estimate that we own the stock at ~1.2x book value. This is not a heroic multiple by any stretch. A rough sum of the parts includes the value of the cash + stocks + operating businesses. We have gone thru a more detailed sum of the parts in past letters and little has changed. Roughly speaking, Berkshire is somewhere between 15-40% cheap on any reasonable metric.
For more discussion on Berkshire I would refer you to past letters as we have discussed it at length."
Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) stock hit a new 52-week high after reporting the latest quarterly financial report.
In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) stock increased by about 1% from the previous quarter, so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Berkshire's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B) is ranked #18 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
