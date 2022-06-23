Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

FILE PHOTO: Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake to 16.3% as the oil company's shares come off the year's high.

The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. These come on top of a $336 million share purchase by Berkshire last month in the oil company, and $7 billion in purchases earlier this year.

Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May.

However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Berkshire is the largest individual shareholder in Occidental. The company also owns options to buy 83.9 million Occidental shares, which if exercised, would bring its stake to over 25%.

Berkshire has been on a spending spree in 2022. It spent $51.1 billion on equities in the first quarter, including an increased $25.9 billion stake in oil company Chevron Corp.

Analysts have viewed Occidental and Chevron as a way for Berkshire to benefit from rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Sinks Again as Specter of US Slowdown Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated along with other key commodities as concern over a global economic slowdown intensified, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warning that a US recession is possible.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging

  • Is It Too Late To Invest In The Oil Price Rally?

    Many analysts say that the oil price rally is far from over, and that the latest correction might offer fresh entry points for investors

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • Oil extends losses as recession fears mount

    Oil prices fell 2% in early trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as investors worried that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger a recession and dent fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.39, or 2.3%, to $103.80 a barrel by 0031 GMT. Brent crude futures dropped $2.24, or 2.0%, to $109.50 a barrel.

  • Chevron Lands on a Surprising List of Stocks

    Energy stocks have soared recently, with the S&P 500 Energy index up 38% year to date. In addition, the energy sector is tops in the S&P 500 universe for setting net-zero carbon emission targets, Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • SoftBank’s Son Faces Shareholders Shaken by $34 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is used to praise and encouragement from shareholders. But the company’s loss of $34 billion in market value over the last year is a test for even his most faithful admirers when they gather for the annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarS

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • Latest meme stock Revlon surges more than 50% in heavy trading

    Nail polish maker Revlon Inc continued its surge as the latest so-called meme stock riding a wave of retail investor interest as the stock gained more than 50% in heavy trading on Wednesday. Shares of the $330 million market-cap company, which filed for bankruptcy last Wednesday, are up more than 400% since its lows on June 14 as retail investors appear to pile in to the company. Overall, shares of Revlon were the second-most traded by brokerage customers of Fidelity on Wednesday, following only the shares of Tesla Inc, according to the firm.

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • Goldman Sachs Plans Office Tower in Dallas for 5,000 Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to occupy a new office tower in Dallas that would hold thousands of employees, part of the bank’s expansion beyond its Manhattan base. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possi

  • The U.S. housing market is teetering on recession. Will the economy soon follow?

    The last time the housing market suffered a major meltdown in 2006, it took the entire U.S. economy with it. But history never follows the exact same script twice.

  • Bearish Bets Are Dominating ETF Market Like 2008 All Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A booming corner of the $6.2 trillion ETF market is sending ominous signals about the path ahead for US stocks.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapTrading in inverse ETFs -- vehicles that win when t

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Home Lending After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landi

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • Recession risk: 'It's uncomfortably high,' JPM economist says

    JPMorgan Economist Bruce Kasman joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the economy, recessionary risks, job growth, inflation, and the outlook for Fed policy.