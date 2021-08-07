Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovering from coronavirus woes

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walking by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday reported improved quarterly operating results, as many businesses owned by the billionaire's conglomerate recovered from the early depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkshire's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses had struggled a year earlier as economic activity plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.

But in its latest quarterly report, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said many of those businesses were posting significant recoveries in earnings and revenue, some topping pre-pandemic levels, despite supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

Another sign Berkshire is faring better is that it did not repeat a caution from its previous quarterly report, that other operating businesses were still facing adverse effects from the pandemic.

Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, or about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, or about $3,463 per share, a year earlier.

Net income, including gains from common stock investments such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp, rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per share, a year earlier.

Berkshire also said it had repurchased about $6 billion of stock in the quarter, boosting total buybacks to more than $37 billion since the end of 2019.

The company's share count declined further in July, suggesting Berkshire's stock repurchases have continued.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page

    Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has become a New Zealand resident, with immigration services saying he had applied under a category for wealthy investors. "Larry Page submitted an application for residence under the Investor Plus Category on 3 November 2020," Immigration New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    These low-risk stocks can help you protect and grow your wealth in even the most challenging economic environments.

  • France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

    The demonstrations on Saturday come two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter. Three more separate gatherings were planned in the French capital, and dozens of street protests were organized in other French cities. Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative results from a recent test.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 1 Healthcare Dividend Giant to Bank On Right Now

    The pipeline and consistent dividend history of this Dividend Aristocrat mean its payout is likely to remain strong.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Atlas Air Buys Eight 747 Freighters Off Lease To Maintain Capacity

    Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) said Thursday it is purchasing eight Boeing 747-400 freighters as their leases expire between this summer and the end of 2022 to ensure capacity as strong air cargo volumes collide with supply shortages. The cargo airline holding company's second-quarter revenue increased 20% to $990.4 million and it projected sales will reach $1 billion in the current period as shippers flock to air transport to support heavy ordering from customers and avoid ocean shipping co

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Ready for the Next Leg Up

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • The 60/40 investing rule is dead, experts say — it's time to be more creative

    The classic mix of stocks and bonds may be a relic of an age long past.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.