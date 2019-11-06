Berkshire Hathaway: Progress While Preparing for Opportunity

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) recently reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the quarter and year to date, operating earnings were $7.9 billion (+14%) and $19.6 billion (+3%), respectively. Notably, these results exclude significant unrealized gains from investments and derivatives, which GAAP now requires to flow through the income statement. To put numbers on it, we're talking about more than $30 billion through the first nine months of 2019.





The year to date growth in operating earnings reflects broad gains across the company, most notably at Burlington Northern Santa Fe (pre-tax income +7% year-over-year to $5.4 billion).

Float at quarter-end was $127 billion, an increase of 4% since the start of the year. Over the past five, ten, and twenty years, the annualized growth rate for float has been quite consistent at +8% to +9% per annum (ever since Warren wrote in his 2016 shareholder letter that "we may in time experience a decline in float", it has increased by roughly 40%). Berkshire has generated this growth while simultaneously reporting sizable underwriting gains: over the past sixteen years, the company's pre-tax underwriting gain has totaled $27 billion (an average of $1.7 billion per year). Through the first nine months of 2019, the insurance businesses have generated an underwriting gain of roughly $1.5 billion.

The underwriting gains were once again led by GEICO. The business is seeing continued growth and market share gains, with earned premiums up 7% through the first nine months of the year. The year to date combined ratio has slightly worsened (up 220 basis points to 94.2%), which reflects continued increases in loss severities. As a result, underwriting earnings at GEICO through the first nine months of 2019 have declined by roughly 20% to $1.5 billion.

The other insurance segments - Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group - reported lower year-over-year underwriting results as well, but part of this is self-inflicted from things sucn as retroactive reinsurance contracts. This was offset by investment income, which has increased 21% year to date with help from higher short-term interest rates and growth in dividend income.

Revenues at Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) were roughly flat through the first nine months of the year, which reflects headwinds in the coal business. Despite facing some headwinds from adverse weather like flooding, which materially impacted the network, the operating ratio has declined by 130 basis points to 65.7% (adjusted for the $120 million curtailment gain). As a result, earnings have increased by a mid-single digit percentage year to date. All that said, it is interesting that BNSF's operating ratio still trails Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by a wide margin.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) reported a 1% increase in year to date revenues to $15.4 billion, with pre-tax earnings coming in roughly flat year-over-year at $2.2 billion. The segment continues to see material bottom line benefits in wind-powered electricity production tax credits, with an effective tax rate to date of negative 21%. As a result, net income at BH Energy through the third quarter was up 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.

Manufacturing, Service and Retailing (MSR) revenues have increased 1% year to date to $106.3 billion, driven by growth at subsidiaries like Precision Castparts (PCC), Marmon, Clayton Homes and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. Earnings have increased at a comparable rate, to $9.4 billion.

Through the first nine months of the year, Berkshire has generated $26.6 billion in cash flow from operations (flat year-over-year). Over the same period, Berkshire has spent $8 billion on net equity purchases, $11.1 billion on capital expenditures and $2.8 billion on share repurchases, with the diluted share count down 0.6% year-over-year. The net result was another increase in Berkshire's dry powder, with $128 billion in cash and equivalents on the books at quarter end.