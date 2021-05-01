Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bibhu Pattnaik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin.

"We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger.

Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. So forth, nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others."

To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!"

Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange.

"It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said.

Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Merrill Lynch Loses $1.5 Billion Team to Sanctuary

    Led by veteran advisors Mike Barry and Kelly Milligan, the team is the biggest yet to partner with Sanctuary Wealth, which provides a platform for former wirehouse advisors to go independent.

  • Jamin Davis’s first day in Washington included NASCAR welcome, dinner with Chase Young

    The former Kentucky linebacker was the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger: ‘Never had an argument in 62 years’

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger address their difference of opinions in Costco and Wells Fargo.

  • Cheri Bustos, who led Democrats through tumultuous 2020 election, announces retirement

    House Democrats’ former campaign chief said she would retire from Congress after this term.

  • Peter Schiff Blasts Bitcoin and US Government in Interview

    Peter Schiff has many criticisms of the US Government and cryptocurrency in a new interview this week.

  • Residency proof not needed for vaccine at some sites in Florida, paving way for migrants

    Florida has scrapped its rule requiring multiple proofs of residency to get a COVID-19 vaccine now that sites are seeing a lower demand. It’s a win for immigrant civil rights groups that said the requirement was barring undocumented migrant workers from getting a shot at protection.

  • What is the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting? Here are the basics of Warren Buffett's big event

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting is taking place on Saturday, May 1 and will be live streamed exclusively here on Yahoo Finance.

  • Brooks Sports CEO Jim Weber on the Growth of Running, Managing Supply Chains, and Being Part of Berkshire Hathaway

    Brooks' sales rose 27% in 2020, as more people took up running during the Covid-19 pandemic and the brand won market share from competitors.

  • 11 Stocks That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million (or More) Over the Past Year

    Since the coronavirus crash found its low, the broad-based S&P 500 is higher by 87% while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite is leading the way with a 106% gain. To begin with, investors have piled into companies that are focused on green energy solutions.

  • The 'Invincible' Finale Was More Disturbing Than Anything 'The Boys' Ever Did

    Yes, even more disturbing than 'Love Sausage.'

  • What Are The Best Penny Stocks To Buy On Reddit?

    3 Penny Stocks on Reddit to Watch Right Now Reddit penny stocks are back! This is not to say that they ever left. However, with penny stocks, focus can change very quickly from one day to the next. While finding penny stocks on Reddit is a great way to make a watchlist, it is just one part of the puzzle. After you’ve compiled a list of penny stocks to watch, the next step is to move into the research phase. This involves utilizing all tools at your disposal to understand how to create a list of penny stocks that is competitive with the most profitable traders out there. Let’s consider the effects of Reddit on penny stocks for a second. Reddit is a popular social media website that allows for forums and communities to come together. In the past few months, many popular subreddits involving both blue chips and penny stocks, have pushed massive momentum amongst certain companies. This includes the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fiasco, where shares of the company skyrocketed in triple-digit percentage points over a short period. However, this was not due to any fundamentals, or any news announced from the company. Rather, retail traders came together based on emotion, and a desire to beat out a hedge fund's large short position on the video game retailer. While this is not seen often, it did result in a large paradigm shift in the stock market. So, now we have to consider the effect of Reddit on penny stocks when creating a watchlist. With this in mind, there are plenty of Reddit penny stocks to buy on Robinhood or wherever you trade stocks. The only thing to consider is how far along you are in your trading education. Considering all of this, let’s take a look at three Reddit penny stocks to watch. 3 Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Tarena International is a provider of adult professional education as well as K-12 education services in China. It offers distance learning solutions and classroom-based tutoring/online learning modules. Some of the programs in its pipeline include coding and robotics programming courses. Because of the pandemic and its impact on in-person learning, companies like Tarena among others, have become highly popularized this year and last. In big news announced on April 30th, the company stated that it has entered into a definitive agreement to go private. The deal includes a Plan of Merger with Kidedu Holdings Ltd. and Kidarena Merger Sub. This transaction is valued at around $230 million. While the merger is not expected to close until the third quarter of this year, this news is already sparking a big rally with TEDU stock. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at Tarena’s financial situation. In mid-March, Tarena announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. In the results, the company managed to increase its net revenue by around 28% to almost $100 million. Additionally, its adult education business which makes up more than 54% of its total net revenue, increased in value by over 7% to $54 million over the same period in the previous year. One of the most important aspects of its balance sheet is its gross profit, which increased by almost 80% to $55 million over the first quarter of 2019. Mr. Yongi Sun, CEO of Tarena, stated that “going into 2021, we will continuously stick to and implement our strategies we adopted in 2020, which are streamlining our products and services and uplifting the operational and organizational structure efficiencies.” With these exciting results and the merger announced above, will TEDU be on your list of penny stock to watch? Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) We’ve been covering Ashford Hospitality Trust for quite some time. And, in the past few months, shares of AHT have continued to climb for a variety of reasons. Before we get into it, let’s talk about what Ashford does. Ashford Hospitality is a REIT or real estate investment trust focused on upscale, full-service hotels. In addition, the company’s recently created Ashford App, allows investors in the hospitality/REIT market to communicate via its free download on the App Store. Back in January, AHT announced the closing of a sizable corporate financing deal. This deal, worth $200 million from Oaktree Capital Management L.P., also offers the option to draw down an additional $250 million if needed. J. Robison Hayes, the CEO of Ashford, stated that “we’re excited to announce the closing of this strategic financing with Oaktree and believe this partnership will be beneficial for Company going forward. With this important financing now closed and vaccine distribution ramping up, we look forward to getting our hotels back to profitability and focusing on growth.” Additionally, Ashford will be reporting its first-quarter earnings on May 4th after market close. To understand AHT, we have to consider the state of the entertainment and hospitality industry. Because Covid hit these markets hard last year, many companies like AHT, dropped significantly in value. However, as Hayes stated, it seems as though high vaccine distribution could make a significant impact on the future of AHT. Considering all of this, it’s up to you to decide if Ashford is right for your portfolio. Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) If you haven’t heard of Safe Bulkers Inc., you’re probably not alone. However, SB stock has been making some big moves in the past few trading sessions. This includes being up in the double-digit percentage points by midday on April 30th. The main explanation for this is that the company announced the date for its Q1 2021 financial results on Friday at the market open. And while this is not necessarily a big deal, any news can impact a penny stock's price. The company states that it will be presenting these results via a conference call and webcast on May 5th during after hours. Ahead of this, we can look at the other announcements that have come from SB recently. Earlier in April, the dry bulk marine transporter, announced a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8% Series C Preferred shares. Additionally, it announced the same dividend amount for its Series D Preferred shares. Right now, Safe Bulkers has a fleet of 43 dry bulk vessels with an average age of around 10 years. Additionally, these vessels have an aggregate carrying capacity of roughly 3.93 million deadweight tons. In its fleet are 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post-Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. These make up its large fleet of high-capacity dry bulk cargo ships. With the demand for goods increasing globally due to an increase in retail spending this year, Safe Bulkers could see increased attention moving forward. Whether this makes it worth watching is your choice to decide. Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Lower To Close The WeekAnkr Network (ANKR) Looks Ready To Break Out Of A Flag Pattern Soon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Manchin Says D.C. Statehood Requires Constitutional Amendment, Not Senate Vote

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said that the Constitution would have to be amended to grant Washington, D.C., statehood, in comments to the media on Friday. Manchin cited findings by the Justice Department under presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, as well as comments by former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy in 1963 following the passage of the 23rd Amendment. That amendment granted the District of Columbia electors in the Electoral College, but stopped short of making the city a state. “Bobby Kennedy said in 1963 that Congress and the states” chose to give Washington, D.C., electors but not statehood “in the form of a constitutional amendment,” Manchin told WVNews on Friday. “Hence, it is arguable that the choice can now be reconsidered only by means of another constitutional amendment.” Manchin repeated the argument in a radio interview with West Virginia MetroNews’s Hoppy Kercheval. Carter, Reagan, and Kennedy “all came to the same conclusion: If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment. It should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote,” Manchin said. Manchin’s position likely means that Senate Democrats will not be able to advance a bill passed by the House that grants statehood to the nation’s capital city. The Senate is currently tied between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Voters in the District of Columbia lean heavily Democratic, meaning that granting the capital statehood would likely give Democrats two additional Senate seats in Congress.

  • Meet the software engineer who used crypto to buy his $650,000 dream home

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • 11 Cryptos that are on the Move in 2021

    Satoshi Nakomoto created the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, affording users privacy, power, and opportunity within a decentralized communal financial system outside of the Byzantine banking structure. He disappeared in 2011; his influence, anything but. The impact of Nakomoto’s vision has been world-changing for those seeking financial growth outside the limitations of the banking industry’s trust-based system. The platform he constructed with built-in cryptography prevents fraudulent refunds and eliminates the need for identifying personal customer information. Cryptocurrency’s popularity with those using it to facilitate illegal and criminal activity initially earned it a somewhat unsavory reputation. At times, the chilly reception seemed to imply even the simple desire for financial transaction privacy itself was a criminal act. As cryptocurrency continues to reshape the mainstream financial landscape, that unfair conflation appears to be slowly subsiding. Vantagepoint AI doesn’t discriminate against crypto, quite the opposite. The Tampa-based company recently added these cryptocurrencies to their advanced artificial intelligence forecasting software for traders: Eos, Cardano, Omisego, Qtumoffers, and 28 new pairs (mostly Chainlink, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Ethereum pairings). Cryptocurrency, globally accepted with borderless quick transactions and protective of sensitive customer data, has become a profoundly powerful and effective strategic way for companies to achieve their business objectives. Cardano Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano in 2017. Early on in its inception, Cardano sparked lively speculation about its ability to exceed Ethereum, and some dubbed it the “Ethereum killer.” With its proof of stake Ouroboros protocol and easy upgradeability, the structure is optimized to enhance functionality. Cardano introduced smart contracts this year. Dash Dash soared stratospherically when its price surged from $10 at the beginning of 2017 to $1,540 in December 2017. The total result? An almost $15,000 percentage of return! Dash’s upgraded technology fortifies security and undergirds privacy compared to Bitcoin. It also offers higher transaction speeds. Unlike Bitcoin, Dash also hides sender and receiver addresses, rendering transactions untraceable. Dash’s self-funds with 10% of all mining reward, literally invests or reinvests in itself. Extreme growth and innovation make Dash likely to be one of the best altcoins of 2021. Ethereum Classic Ethereum Classic’s homepage states: “Ethereum is the continuation of the original Ethereum chain.” Managing digital assets without the need for intermediaries, such as banks and other institutions is one of Ethereum Classic’s distinctive features. See Vantagepoint’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence forecasting on Ethereum. In addition, Ethereum Classic’s native currency, ETC, is one of the most widely accepted currencies. With its ability to write, deploy and excuse smart contracts that can’t be censored, Ethereum Classic powers the engine of “truly unstoppable programmable money.” EOSIO An open-source blockchain platform with EOS cryptocurrency, users can enjoy its speed, which allows for quick high-volume transactions. Litecoin A peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network, Litecoin expands on Bitcoin’s technology, processing transactions quickly at low cost. To see what Vantagepoint experts have to say about buying Litecoin right now, click here for a free live training. NEO Originally called Antshares, NEO is the first cryptocurrency and blockchain platform launched in China. Developed by Dahong Fei and Erik Zhang in 2014, it hosts smart contracts, a foundational cornerstone of cryptocurrencies. These self-executing agreements, written into computer code and stored on a digital ledger, go into effect without the need for an enforcing third party. It can also program in multiple languages Omisego Cryptocurrency that lets the unbanked make online payments, Omisego opens a critical access line for investors or future investors in need. Monero Monero’s focus on privacy makes all users anonymous, a distinct feature that sets it apart from the bulk of cryptocurrencies with transparent blockchains. StealthAddresses, RingSignatures, and Ring CT — three dominant technologies — hide the addresses of every sender, receiver, and transaction and provide protection against tainted or blacklisted coins. Qtum This hybrid combines Bitcoin’s value and storing properties with Ethereum’s computational strength. Qtum is positioned by design to simultaneously benefit from developments in both, acting as a bridge to the Ethereum and Bitcoin communities. Ripple Invented in 2012, Ripple’s functionality is designed to integrate and complement banks and financial institutions instead of competing against them. It allows two parties to transfer real-world assets without transaction fees. Since Ripple recently skyrocketed, crypto traders have been eager to see what will happen next – click here to see Vantagepoint’s AI show crypto trend forecasting up to 72 hours in advance. Processing global and financial transactions to quickly transfer assets securely and instantaneously without high fees, Ripple’s structure also bridges currencies. Its own currency, XRP, consistently performs as one of the five largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Zcash A decentralized public blockchain tracks and manages Zcash transactions so you own your assets without having to disclose them. Zcash is flexible — buy goods and services or exchange for USD, euros, or fiat. A group of top cryptographers from MIT, Johns Hopkins, Technion, Tel Aviv University, and UC Berkeley founded and launched Zcash in 2016. With a strong focus on protecting privacy, “zero-knowledge” proofs let users trade Zcash tokens without disclosing sender, receiver, or amount. To get more information and a technical analysis, visit our site. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSending A Current Through World Currency: Kinesis Money Making Gold the New DollarCyberattack Pushback: NanoVMs Designing Defensively to Counter Threats© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • With draft over, Niners now turn to preparing Lance for NFL

    From the moment the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to trade two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to 3 in the NFL draft, the pressure on the organization was immense. General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan spent the next month debating one of the most consequential decisions in franchise history before settling on taking North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the quarterback of the future. After spending the final two days of the draft adding players to help Lance on offense and address their defensive depth, the Niners can finally catch their breath.

  • Munger: Monetary theorists are more confident than they need to be

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Charlie Munger addresses modern monetary theory.

  • ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer No. 1 (Red Band)

    ‘The Suicide Squad’ stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K, as well as Sylvestor Styllone, Taika Waititi, Storm Reid and many more! The James Gunn-directed DC Comics film is in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 8.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) by taking the...

  • Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies delivers record first quarter, e-commerce growth explodes

    Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRK-B, BRK-A) See's Candies, the 100-year-old maker and seller of chocolates, lollipops, toffee, and Warren Buffett's favorite treat — peanut brittle — had its best quarter ever at the start of 2021, according to CEO Pat Egan.