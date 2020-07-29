    Advertisement

    Berkshire Hills: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BOSTON (AP) _ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $549.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $10.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $121.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $95 million.

    Berkshire Hills shares have declined 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.85, a drop of 67% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHLB

