Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its results are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases by buying back $6.6 billion of its own stock.

Operating profit increased 20% to $7.02 billion, or about $4,600 per Class A share, from $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire also reported net income of $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, compared with a net loss of $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per share, a year earlier.

First-quarter results last year reflected a $55.62 billion loss on investments and derivatives, as stock markets worldwide plunged.

Accounting rules require Berkshire to report gains and losses on stocks it owns even if it does no buying and selling.

The pandemic caused pain early last year for many of Berkshire's operating businesses, perhaps none more so than aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts, which in 2020 took a $9.8 billion writedown and shed more than 13,000 jobs.

But Berkshire said many businesses have since experienced recoveries, and posted "considerably higher" earnings and revenue in the first quarter.

The stock repurchases enable Buffett to deploy excess capital when takeovers of whole companies becomes more difficult, reflecting high valuations and the growth of special purpose acquisition companies to take businesses public.

Berkshire repurchased a record $24.7 billion of its own stock in 2020. Despite the latest buybacks, it ended March with $145.4 billion of cash and equivalents.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • How the Secretive Family Behind Chanel Is Reshaping a Big Investment Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mousse Partners, the family office for one of the world’s largest fortunes, is reshaping one of its biggest bets.The investment firm for the family behind luxury brand Chanel has sold most of its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc., an investment held for at least 14 years that’s returned more than 1,700%.Since late March, the firm that manages the wealth of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer sold shares in the cosmetics retailer worth about $480 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from regulatory filings. The New York-based family office meanwhile this month increased its stake in rival Beautycounter and was part of a funding round for fast casual restaurant chain Cava.Mousse Partners is one of the world’s largest and most discrete family offices. It has been run for more than two decades by Charles Heilbronn, half-brother of Alain and Gerard, who are credited with owning equal shares of the London-based luxury empire built on No. 5 perfume, the little black dress and the genius of designer Karl Lagerfeld.Venture CapitalThe share sales are a rare glimpse into an investment firm that manages part of an almost $90 billion fortune. Mousse invests in private equity, real estate and credit, often in the form of venture capital. Since the start of 2020, it has backed communication platform MessageBird, catering company Butler Hospitality and fitness firm Tonal. It also bought a stake in Nature’s Fynd, a food startup producing a protein developed from a volcanic microbe found in Yellowstone National Park.The latest Beautycounter investment was made as Carlyle Group Inc. took a majority stake in the skin-care and cosmetics brand. It valued the company, which sells primarily through the Internet rather than physical locations, at $1 billion.Mousse still controls a stake in Ulta Beauty worth about $150 million. It cut the holding as the shares traded near a record. The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company’s stock has surged more than 150% since mid-March of 2020.A spokeswoman for Ulta Beauty declined to comment, while Heilbronn didn’t respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn.Mousse employs more than three dozen people in Manhattan, Hong Kong and Beijing. The firm’s recent hires include former investment banking analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Lazard. Suzi Kwon Cohen joined as chief investment officer in 2016 after leading North America private equity for Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.Winning BetsHeilbronn has helped run things since the start, placing winning bets on other skin-care and cosmetics companies such as Coty Inc., while also taking stakes in hospitality, furniture and pharmaceutical companies.The family office doesn’t disclose how much money is at its disposal, but Chanel distributed more than $2 billion in dividends in the past five years, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Heilbronn has been an Ulta Beauty director for more than two decades, with the family investing in the beauty retailer ahead of its 2007 initial public offering.(Adds chart of investments after sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen expects chip supply to remain tight in coming months

    Volkswagen expects semiconductor supplies to the car sector to remain tight in coming months, the head of the carmaker's namesake brand was quoted as saying on Saturday. "I think the situation will remain tense," Ralf Brandstaetter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand and member of the carmaker's management board, told German news agency dpa. He said a fire at a factory operated by automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp, as well as snowstorms in Texas that have hurt factory production, had effectively idled output.

  • May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

    Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down. In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, the annual celebration of workers' rights produced a rare sight during the pandemic: large and closely packed crowds, with marchers striding shoulder-to-shoulder with clenched fists behind banners. For labor leaders, the day was a test of their ability to mobilize workers in the face of the profound economic disruptions.

  • Biden administration needs to walk the walk on second chances for prisoners

    The Department of Justice routinely opposes releases, doing so in clearly meritorious cases.

  • Berkshire Stockpiles Even More Cash With $145 Billion War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. raked in even more cash during the first quarter, pushing its pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with the conglomerate’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock in recent years, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases.Key InsightsThe company repurchased $6.6 billion of its stock in the first quarter, short of the $9 billion quarterly record set in the third quarter of last year.Buffett’s company was a net seller of stocks in the first three months of the year, selling $3.9 billion more in stocks than it bought in the period. That’s the most net sales since the second quarter of last year.Operating earnings at the conglomerate climbed 19.5% thanks in part to gains at the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Get MoreBerkshire’s statement is here.Berkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A second wave of COVID-19 is overwhelming India right now. Here's what we know.

    The surge in cases in India threatens global efforts to tamp down the pandemic and return to pre-COVID life.

  • Nigeria kidnap kingpin killed in clash with rival gang

    A Nigerian bandit chief who led the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolchildren has been killed in armed clashes with a rival gang, days after reneging on an amnesty deal with authorities, sources told AFP.

  • The Price of the Stuff That Makes Everything Is Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- The prices of raw materials used to make almost everything are skyrocketing, and the upward trajectory looks set to continue as the world economy roars back to life.From steel and copper to corn and lumber, commodities started 2021 with a bang, surging to levels not seen for years. The rally threatens to raise the cost of goods from the lunchtime sandwich to gleaming skyscrapers. It’s also lit the fuse on the massive reflation trade that’s gripped markets this year and pushed up inflation expectations. With the U.S. economy pumped up on fiscal stimulus, and Europe’s economy starting to reopen as its vaccination rollout gets into gear, there’s little reason to expect a change in direction.JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week it sees a continued rally in commodities and that the “reflation and reopening trade will continue.” On top of that, the Federal Reserve and other central banks seem calm about inflation, meaning economies could be left to run hot, which will rev up demand even more.“The most important drivers supporting commodity prices are the global economic recovery and acceleration in the reopening phase,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. The bank expects commodities as a whole to rise about 10% in the next year.China, a crucial source of supply and demand for raw materials, is playing a big role, particularly as the government tries to reduce production of key metals like steel and aluminum. It’s also buying up massive amounts of grains. Food prices are also being affected as poor weather in key growing nations like Brazil and France hits harvests.As just about every basic material gets rapidly more expensive, here’s some ways the rally is rippling across the globe to create winners and losers.Going GreenCopper has enjoyed an unstoppable rally for more than a year thanks to pledges by governments to boost renewable energy and electric vehicle use. That’ll make all the various forms of green technology that rely on it a bit more expensive.Bigger power grids is one such case. About 1.9 million tons of copper was used to build electricity networks in 2020, according to BloombergNEF, and the price of the red metal is up more than 90% in the past year. Usage will almost double by 2050, BNEF forecasts, while demand from other low carbon technologies like electric vehicles and solar panels will also balloon.Buyers and SellersFor countries, the impact of the commodity rally depends on whether they’re an exporter or importer. For those relying heavily on exporting raw materials, the huge upswings can only be good news for public finances, especially when they’ve just been stricken by a once-in-a-century pandemic. The likes of Australia (iron ore), Chile (copper) and Indonesia (palm oil) all make huge sums from commodities.Meanwhile, countries looking to rebuild infrastructure may find their budgets buy less than they used to. President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan is one such case. Electricity grids, railways and refurbishing buildings are among the items on the shopping list that will use large amounts of metal.Consultancy CRU Group estimates the program will add 5 million tons of steel to the 80 million the U.S. uses each year, with similar boosts to aluminum and copper demand.MeatIt’s been a tough year to be in the meat business, from devastating Covid outbreaks to the deadly pig disease that hit Germany and is roaring back in China.And as crop prices surge, farmers rearing poultry, pigs and cattle are among the first to get squeezed by the eye-watering run-up in grains. Costs for corn fed to livestock have doubled in the past year, and soybean meal is more than 40% higher. While there’s a delay before that hits the burger chain or steakhouse, there are already signs of prices creeping higher.Old Steel MillsSteel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. Plants struggled to make money and job security became a growing worry. Over 85,000 steel jobs were lost in the European Union between 2008 and 2019, according to industry association Eurofer.That’s all changed dramatically thanks to booming steel prices. Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records — even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore — as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Breakfast TablesWhether you prefer latte or espresso, sweetened or plain, the key ingredients of a cup of coffee have surged. Arabica coffee futures have risen about 33% in the past year, while raw sugar has also advanced. Fancy a slice of toast? Benchmark wheat prices have hit the highest since 2013.Of course, rising commodities don’t immediately show up on grocery shelves and cafe menus. They make up just a part of the costs for retailers, which often absorb the initial increase to keep customers coming back. But there’s a limit to that margin hit, and high prices could ultimately feed through to consumers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More subdued second day of Colombia tax reform protests

    Far fewer protesters came out on Thursday for a second day of demonstrations against a tax reform proposed by the Colombian government, which among other things would expand items subject to value-added tax. Marches called by major unions took place across the country on Wednesday despite a judicial order and calls from local and national government to delay the action amid a deadly third wave of coronavirus infections. "After the majestic strike on Apr. 28, today peaceful demonstrations continue in all the (provincial) capitals of the country to demand the national government withdraw this terrible tax reform," Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) said during a march in Bogota, in a video shared with journalists.

  • Anxiety led dozens to faint or get dizzy after Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, CDC says

    Five mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina reported 64 anxiety-related events.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Biden holds rally in Georgia to mark 100 days in office, promoting big plans ahead

    Biden holds a drive-in rally in Georgia, a state now crucial to Democrats, to echo the ambitious themes of his speech to Congress on Wednesday.

  • Two more Clemson offensive players taken in 2021 NFL Draft

    He blocked for a future No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. Now he’ll block for a former No. 1 pick on the pro level.

  • Chargers pick cornerback, receiver, tight end on Day 2 of NFL draft

    The Chargers started Day 2 of the NFL draft by picking a potential starter on defense, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. out of Florida State.

  • Patriots' No. 1 draft pick Mac Jones makes first visit to Gillette Stadium

    The Alabama quarterback had only been to New England once before in his life, and it was a bit of a scary experience.

  • NFL analysts assess new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

    The Carolina Panthers added some talent on offense in the second round of the NFL draft. Here’s what the experts around the league have said.