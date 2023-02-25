Berkshire Posts Record Operating Earnings Amid Economic Turmoil
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. posted record operating earnings for the year, helped by solid performance across many of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, Allies
Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500
Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch
Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed
The full text of Warren Buffett’s letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders is available here
Key Insights
The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm reported $30.8 billion in operating earnings for 2022. The company’s fourth-quarter operating earnings were $6.7 billion compared with $7.3 billion the prior year
The company announced $2.6 billion worth of stock buybacks in the fourth quarter
Those figures also showed that Berkshire was a net seller of stocks in that period, which became evident after the company’s 13F filing indicated it had abruptly slashed a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. disclosed in the prior filing
The company had $128.6 billion of cash on hand at the end of last year
Market Reaction
The company’s Class A stock gained 15% in the fourth quarter after remaining mostly static in the prior period. The stock gained roughly 4.3% last year, compared to a 19% drop reported by the S&P 500 Index in the same period.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Germ-Zapping Lasers Help Cut Down on Infections After Surgery
After Multibillion-Dollar Fintech Binge, Wall Street Has a Writedown Hangover
With Human Metalworkers Hard to Come By, Robotic Blacksmiths Step Up
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.