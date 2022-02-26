Berkshire Slows Buyback Pace With $6.9 Billion of Repurchases

Katherine Chiglinsky
·1 min read
In this article:
  Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slowed its buyback pace from the previous quarter, even as the repurchases helped chip away at the conglomerate’s cash pile.

  • Berkshire bought back $6.9 billion of its own shares during the fourth quarter, down from the $7.6 billion it bought back in the third quarter, according to a statement Saturday. Still, it was the second highest amount of stock repurchased by the company in 2021.

Key Insights

  • Berkshire was able to put more money to work, cutting its cash pile to $146.72 billion by the end of the year. The company had ended the third quarter with a record $149.2 billion of funds on hand.

  • Berkshire’s quarterly operating profit climbed 45% to $7.29 billion, the second highest level in data going back to 2010. That was helped by higher earnings at its BNSF railroad and utility operations.

  • Net income jumped 10.6%, helped in part by swings in the company’s massive stock portfolio.

  • Berkshire’s earnings release is here.

  • The company’s annual report is here.

