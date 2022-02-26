Berkshire Slows Buyback Pace With $6.9 Billion of Repurchases
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slowed its buyback pace from the previous quarter, even as the repurchases helped chip away at the conglomerate’s cash pile.
Berkshire bought back $6.9 billion of its own shares during the fourth quarter, down from the $7.6 billion it bought back in the third quarter, according to a statement Saturday. Still, it was the second highest amount of stock repurchased by the company in 2021.
Berkshire was able to put more money to work, cutting its cash pile to $146.72 billion by the end of the year. The company had ended the third quarter with a record $149.2 billion of funds on hand.
Berkshire’s quarterly operating profit climbed 45% to $7.29 billion, the second highest level in data going back to 2010. That was helped by higher earnings at its BNSF railroad and utility operations.
Net income jumped 10.6%, helped in part by swings in the company’s massive stock portfolio.
Berkshire’s earnings release is here.
The company’s annual report is here.
