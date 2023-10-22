Berkshire weekly round-up: 16 October - 21 October 2023

Tributes being paid to a honeymoon couple killed in an attack in Uganda was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Friend's tribute to newly-weds murdered in Uganda

Stephen Davis said he toasted the "special" couple at their wedding

A friend who toasted a couple at their wedding three days before they were murdered has said news of their deaths was "like a massive kick".

Celia and David Barlow, from Hampstead Norreys near Newbury, were driving through Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda when they were killed along with their guide.

Their friend Stephen Davis said it was a "senseless, barbaric act".

Petition started to oppose homes on golf course

Campaigners have started a petition in a bid to stop developers building up to 1,800 homes on a golf course.

The petition urges the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council to protect the open space in Shoppenhangers Road, Maidenhead.

Developer Cala Homes said it would create a "landscape-led development" that would keep "many precious natural features".

Insect close-up wins wildlife photo contest

A photograph capturing a white-legged damselfly's face has been crowned overall winner in a wildlife charity's photography competition.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust challenged nature lovers of all ages to take pictures at one its 86 reserves or in their community.

Images were selected in 12 categories, including birds, reptiles and fungi.

Football club threatens legal action in move row

York Road has been the home of Maidenhead United since 1871

A non-league football club is set to launch legal action in a dispute over relocating to a new stadium.

Maidenhead United had planned to move from its York Road home following a reported £460,000 deal to acquire land at Braywick Park in 2022.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said it made the "difficult decision" to block the land's release over concerns about the loss of space.

New library to be smaller and have fewer books

A new library will have fewer books and less floorspace than the one it is replacing as services go digital, council officials have revealed.

The Central Library is being relocated from its current premises in Abbey Square to the Civic Offices in Bridge Street, which will have a three-storey front extension added.

Reading Borough Council received £8m in Levelling Up funding for the project.

