Berkshire weekly round-up: 5 November - 11 November 2023

Diana Parkes, mother of Joanna Simpson, said she was honoured to receive an award from Rishi Sunak

The mother of a woman killed by her husband receiving an award from the Prime Minster for her work supporting domestic abuse victims was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

M4 blocked after overturned van crashes

An overturned van led to the closure of a stretch of the M4 in Berkshire.

The vehicle was left stranded across the westbound carriageway of the motorway near junction 6 for Slough at about 06:30 GMT.

Traffic was diverted off the M4 with delays of one hour and queues back to the Langley Interchange at junction 5 through the morning rush.

Battery fire causes £20k damage to recycling centre

A battery fire at a recycling centre caused damage estimated at £20,000, a council has said.

Flames erupted from a mound of waste and filled a warehouse with smoke, CCTV footage from the Smallmead site in Reading showed.

The blaze on 9 October was the ninth there so far this year, Reading Borough Council reported.

Man 'devastated' by uncle's death in Hamas attack

David Karol was killed in his home in Kibbutz Be'eri in Israel, his family says

A man has spoken of the "devastating loss" of his uncle who was killed during Hamas' attack on Israel.

David Karol, 72, was caught up in the violence at his home in Kibbutz Be'eri on 7 October.

Aaron Kader, from Maidenhead, found out 15 days later his uncle was one of those killed when he was identified through DNA.

Police force criticised over child neglect probes

Inspectors examined 70 cases in which Thames Valley Police had identified children at risk

Thames Valley Police is not effectively investigating child neglect and abuse cases, the police watchdog has said.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) Isaid the force was "letting down children" in too many cases.

Thames Valley Police said it had taken "significant steps" in response..

Mother recognised for domestic abuse work

The mother of Joanna Simpson, who was bludgeoned to death by her estranged husband, has received an award from the Prime Minister for her work with domestic abuse victims.

Diana Parkes' daughter was beaten to death with a claw hammer in her family home in Ascot in 2010.

She has received a Points of Light Award that recognises volunteers who make a change in their community.

