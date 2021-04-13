Berlin Brands Group raises $240 million in debt for e-commerce deals

The Telegraph

Greta Thunberg doesn’t want you to listen to her, not any more. “People listen when I talk,” she said in Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (BBC One), “but I don’t want that. I want you to listen to the science.” Thunberg has her head screwed on and what the first episode of this series showed, without doubt, is that she does not enjoy the limelight. Her crusade to get governments across the world to take climate change seriously is not about personal adulation or fame. In fact, there were moments here where she seemed to be hating everything about it. Thunberg is right about climate change. She is wrong, however, to suggest that people should stop listening to her and to start listening to the scientists. It’s too late for that. People in Los Angeles, Berlin and London don’t flood out onto the streets to hear speeches made by scientists. Camera crews don’t follow university researchers around, desperate for an insight into their lives. This series is not called Climate Change: A Year to Change the World. In 2019-20, Thunberg, who is now 18, took a year out from school to spread the gospel. The cameras followed her over the months, watching as she embarked on an epic road trip across North America with her father, Svante, before sailing back across the Atlantic to attend a climate change conference in Madrid. She visited forests in Canada decimated by pests (thanks to rising temperatures) and a once mighty glacier that is being rapidly reduced to an ice cube (there was almost a lump in the throat when a scientist admitted: “we’re not bringing this glacier back”). But, of course, this was, through no fault of her own, about Greta. And the most affecting moments came not when highlighting how CO2 emissions have devastated the natural world, but when we heard from Svante, the anxious father who has had to allow his vulnerable, autistic teenage daughter to take on the world. “If she’d been a footballer or a ballet dancer, I’d have supported her,” he said, with a grain of sadness. “But if this is what she wants to do, so be it.” Whether the Thunbergs like it or not, the world still wants to listen to Greta.