Berlin man arrested for Gorham murders

Jul. 9—A Berlin man has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle in Gorham in late April.

Banks, 28, and LaBelle, 42, were found shot to death at Banks' home on Main Street in Gorham on April 27.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, in Arlington, Mass., on Friday, after a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said that Keville knew Banks, but did now know LaBelle. He did not elaborate on the relationships between Banks and LaBelle or Keville.

Keville is being held in Massachusetts, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Keville's court date in New Hampshire will be determined after he is extradited from Massachusetts.