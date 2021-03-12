Berlin man arrested in Hooksett with 2 pounds of fentanyl, authorities say

Mar. 12—Police confiscated nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl when they arrested a Berlin man suspected of planning to deliver the high-grade opioid to the North Country for redistribution, authorities said Friday.

New Hampshire State Police arrested Travis Hood, 27, on Thursday when they saw him in a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, according to a statement issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.

Nine hundred grams is just shy of two pounds.

According the Oxford Treatment Centers website, a lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as 2 milligrams, meaning Hood was allegedly transporting 450,000 potentially lethal doses. The website cautions that the 2-milligram level of lethality represents someone who has not developed a tolerance to the drug.

Police arrested Hood on warrants that allege he sold fentanyl three times last month in Berlin. He was not charged with the fentanyl possession, but additional charges are likely to follow.

He was arraigned Friday in Coos County Superior Court and ordered jailed without bail.