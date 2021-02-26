Berlin man convicted over threat to blow up British hospital

DAVID RISING
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A 33-year-old Italian man was convicted Friday of attempted extortion for threatening to blow up a British National Health Service hospital unless he was paid off with 10 million pounds ($13.2 million) in crypto currency.

Defendant Emil A., a resident of Berlin whose last name wasn't given in line with German privacy laws, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Though he never made good on the threat against an unspecified hospital, it came during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as the British health care system was struggling. British authorities stressed how seriously it was taken at the time.

Nigel Leary, deputy director of Britain's National Crime Agency's cyber crime unit, said that because of the difficulty of evacuating patients in intensive care, “a mere phone call” threatening to plant an explosive in a hospital could have resulted in loss of life at the time.

The court found that the defendant sent an email in April 2020 from his home to the NHS, threatening the attack on a hospital unless he received the funds in his Bitcoin account.

The NHS did not respond, and the suspect proceeded to send another 17 threatening emails until his arrest in June, according to prosecutors.

The suspect, who had studied computer science, had used an email address under the pseudonym “Combat 18,” which is a known neo-Nazi organization.

British National Crime Agency officials said the suspect had used “Combat 18” merely as a front for the extortion to add “gravitas” to the threats, but did not in fact have any ideological link to the far right.

They said he had no known links to the U.K. or its hospitals.

While the threats began by targeting the public health service, NCA officials said that later on the suspect expanded his threats to include a Black Lives Matter protest and a U.K. lawmaker as potential targets.

Investigators were able to track the suspect through his electronic trail despite his attempts to conceal it.

During the course of their probe, investigators determined that A. had produced no bomb and had no specific target, German officials have said.

He can appeal Friday's ruling.

A. was already previously convicted of a similar threat against a Dutch company in 2013 and sentenced to 10 months probation.

___

Pietro De Cristofaro in Berlin and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Spain to give just one vaccine dose to under 55-year olds who had COVID-19

    Spain will give a single vaccine dose to under 55-year-olds who have already been infected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday in the latest update of its national inoculation strategy. "The duration of protective immunity to the virus after natural infection is unknown but studies show that administering a single dose to these individuals boosts protective immunity," the strategy update read. Spain had already advised that people within that bracket who do not have major health complications wait six months from their diagnosis before taking a vaccine.

  • Climate change: Carbon emission promises 'put Earth on red alert'

    Nations' current carbon-cutting plans will not keep global temperature rise below 1.5C, the UN says.

  • UN says Paris carbon-cutting plans fall far short

    Nations' formal emissions-cutting pledges are collectively way too weak to put the world on track to meet the Paris climate deal's temperature-limiting target, a United Nations tally shows.Driving the news: This morning the UN released an analysis of the most recent nationally determined contributions (NDCs) — that is, countries' medium-term emissions targets submitted under the 2015 pact.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The UN said the combined effect of the targets, if achieved, would lead to a 1% drop in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.Yet a pathway to limiting long-term temperature rise to 1.5°C — the most ambitious goal of the deal — would require a roughly 45% cut by then.Why it matters: It's no secret that combined efforts are falling short.But the analysis both tallies the gap and highlights the importance of the big UN climate summit in Scotland late this year and nations' actions in the runup."Today’s interim report ... is a red alert for our planet," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.Yes, but: It's not as grim as the headline numbers suggest. Patricia Espinosa, the UN's top climate official, emphasized in a statement that the analysis is a "snapshot, not a full picture."The report tallies new or revised NDCs from 75 parties that account for about 30% of global emissions.Many large nations, including China, the biggest emitter, have not yet submitted their revised targets.The U.S. plans to unveil a 2030 target ahead of a summit Biden is convening on April 22.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Neill Blomkamp Is Writing 'District 10,' a 'District 9' Sequel

    Director Neill Blomkamp is working on a script for District 10, a long-awaited sequel to his popular 2009 sci-fi hit District 9. The post Neill Blomkamp Is Writing DISTRICT 10, a DISTRICT 9 Sequel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume

    Aaron Henry had 18 points to help Michigan State improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night.

  • Asian Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in the Back With a Butcher Knife in NY Chinatown

    An Asian man is in critical condition after getting stabbed by a butcher knife in New York's Chinatown on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old local resident was attacked around 6:15 p.m. near the federal courthouse, near the corner of Worth Street and Baxter street next to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, reports PIX11. Call came in at 6:20 for report of a stabbing at Baxter Street and Worth Street.

  • 'Pokémon Legends Arceus' is an open-world prequel coming early 2022

    'Pokémon Legends Arceus' promises a brand new open-world gaming experience that will explore the Sinnoh region's origins in early 2022.

  • After a Miserable Quarter, Oppenheimer Gives Plug Power Stock a High Five

    By any objective standard, Plug Power's (PLUG) Q4 "earnings" report was a disaster. Relative to analyst expectations of a $0.10 per share loss for the quarter, Plug's reported loss of $1.12 per share was 11x worse. Want to talk revenue? Plug had negative revenue for the quarter, a consequence of the company having to subtract from money coming in the door, "certain costs of $456 million" -- the "non-cash charges" of Plug issuing truckloads of stock purchase warrants to Walmart and Amazon.com to encourage them to buy its fuel cells. So while Plug headlined its earnings announcement with a report of $96.3 million in "gross billings" for the quarter, and $337 million in "gross billings" for the year, on the top line, the company's actual revenue was negative $316 million for the quarter and negative $100 million for the year. The company's revenues literally rolled in reverse. Naturally, this made earning any kind of a profit out of the question. Gross losses at the company tumbled to $422.6 million for the quarter and $423.3 million for the year. Operating losses were $470.5 million, and $550.3 million, respectively. Net losses -- $476.2 million, and $561.7 million, respectively. So it was miserable news all around. However, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch did a strange thing: He boosted the price target on PLUG from $23 to $62, while reiterating an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Rusch's track record, click here) And how do you explain that? Despite the splotches of bright red ink spilled all over Plug's earnings report, the 5-star analyst declared the company's results "solid." Ignoring the negative revenue, he emphasized the fact that management reiterated its guidance for future "gross billings" of $475 million in 2021, adding that Plug plans to grow this number to $750 million in 2023. And he applauded the fact that Plug reiterated its plans to drive forward in an attempt to dominate what it calls "the $10T hydrogen economy," accelerating its green hydrogen generation business, continuing to sign "partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions" with foreign partners, and expanding "customer relationships across all businesses" in an effort to reach its goals. Peering far into the future, Rusch posited that if Plug's plans succeed, then by 2026 the company could do as much as $2.6 billion in "gross billings," and earn a percentage internal rate of return on its investments "at least [in the] mid-teens." For every kilogram of green hydrogen (that's hydrogen gas produced from splitting off hydrogen atoms from water, using electricity from renewable energy to fuel the reaction) that Plug can produce, the company could earn a dollar or more in operating profit. And Rusch predicted that China's growing supply of solar and wind farms "can be coupled with PLUG technology to offer cost-advantaged hydrogen fuel" to power the fuel cell cars of tomorrow. Is Rusch right about all this? Should he really be arguing that Plug Power is worth 21 times his estimate of what the company's "gross billings" might be five years from now -- just hours after Plug showed that its "gross billings" have no relation whatsoever to GAAP revenues, and seem to have no relevance to actual profitability of the company, either? Wall Street appears to agree with Rusch here. PLUG shares have 12 recent analyst reviews, and of those 10 are Buys and 2 are Holds – making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $45.63, and the average price target of $69.09 suggests the stock has room for ~52% upside growth in the coming year. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Soccer shirts made of waste coffee grounds

    These soccer shirts are made of waste coffee grounds(SOUNDBITE) (English) DALE VINCE, CHAIRMAN OF FOREST GREEN ROVERS , SAYING:"Typically, three coffee cups worth of bean waste and five plastic water bottles that are used to make one shirt."English club Forest Green Rovers has been recognized by FIFAas the "world's greenest football club"It's owned by the 'green energy' entrepreneur Dale Vince(SOUNDBITE) (English) DALE VINCE, CHAIRMAN OF FORREST GREEN ROVERS , SAYING:"We've been working for a few years with our kit partner PlayerLayer, looking for more sustainable materials for shirts. This is after I learnt that the default for a modern sports kit had really become 100 percent plastic, which didn't make a lot of sense to me from an environment perspective, but also from a performance perspective, because plastic makes you sweat and it takes energy to cool yourself down. So we went looking for alternatives and came up with bamboo about two years ago. And since then we've been looking for more sustainable versions. And they came up with coffee a few months ago."

  • Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protests as Suu Kyi's lawyer says access denied

    At least one person was wounded in the protests in the main city of Yangon, a witness said, and several people were hurt in the second city of Mandalay. The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership after the military complained of fraud in a November election her party won. The election commission said the vote was fair.

  • A patchwork: Europe and COVID-19 vaccination passports

    European Union leaders moved closer on Thursday to an agreement on certificates showing that citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that could revive international travel and save this summer's holiday season. Halfway through a summit of leaders on the pandemic, officials said "convergence on a harmonised approach" to certificates was emerging. It has reached an agreement with Israel, which has launched a digital "Green Pass", to ease travel for those with proof of vaccination.

  • Merkel says she won't take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because she's too old, as 1.4 million jabs are left unused

    The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for people over 65 in Germany.

  • Don Jr. slammed Republicans who 'lose gracefully' and said that Trump showed 'you can actually push back'

    Donald Trump Jr. said more Republicans needed to push back against Democrats, and he accused them of choosing to "lose gracefully."

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • Husband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller (R), the husband of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), acknowledged Thursday that his pickup truck was parked in a restricted area outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, but he said the "Three Percenter" militia sticker on the back window doesn't mean anything. "Army friend gave me decal," Miller told The Daily Beast in an email late Thursday. "Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub." He said he "never was member" of the militia and "didn't know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them." Online sleuths had linked him to the truck visible in footage from a CBS News report, earlier Thursday. The #Sedition3PTruck with government plates parked in a restricted zone from 1:02. #SeditionHunters #Sedition3P Source: https://t.co/DubmxJhjSZ pic.twitter.com/INCs6geEYg — Phoenix on Wheels (@phoenixonwheels) February 25, 2021 The Three Percenters, founded in 2008, are a "radical militia group" implicated in leading the Jan. 6 siege along with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and other far-right extremist groups, the FBI said in an affidavit filed in the case against alleged rioter Robert Gieswein. Their name comes from the apocryphal claim that only 3 percent of U.S. colonists fought in the Revolutionary War, and they fashion themselves as the same kind of tyranny-stomping "patriots." Miller's wife, Mary Miller, is most famous for favorably quoting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a "Moms for America" rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 5. "Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future," she told the rally, apologizing later when video of her comments went viral but insisting that "some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyJosh Hawley, Senator No

  • They met on Bumble. She claims he killed her dogs. Now she's speaking out to help others isolated amid COVID-19.

    Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 lockdown orders, survivors continue to be at high risk of domestic violence.

  • Prince Harry says his relationship with Meghan Markle 'went from 0 to 60' in their first 2 months of dating

    The Duke of Sussex reflected on his relationship with Meghan Markle during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

  • Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

    Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump's tax returns, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance finally has eight years of Trump's financial documents, from 2011 to 2019. Trump "is very afraid of what's in these documents, I think," because they put him in serious criminal jeopardy, O'Brien said, but he isn't the only one implicated. O'Brien went on to explain why he thinks it's likely Trump's chief accountant, Allen Weisselberg, will flip on Trump. "The thing to really focus in on here is that it's not just the tax records that Cy Vance has now," O'Brien said. "He probably has reams and reams of the accountant's work product. This is a criminal case, they're going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump Organization who's fallen under the parameters of this investigation. And if there are email and notes and other records of communication about what they intended to do when they inflated the value of buildings so they could get loans against them and then turned around and deflated the value of the buildings so they could pay lower taxes on them, and there's a communication around that that predates any of these tax entries, that is gold for a prosecutor." A few hours earlier, O'Brien told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the particular eight years of documents Vance's team has "is important, because it predates Trump's ascent into the White House, and I think helps build the narrative around the money trail and Trump's motivations for his destructive and obscene dance with people like Vladimir Putin. It's a shame they couldn't go back further — think this is one of the tragic misses of Robert Mueller's investigation, he could have gone back further, I think, than Cy Vance is able to into Trump's finances." O'Brien also underscored that the investigation implicates at least Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, and "it also targets people inside the Trump Organization who might flip on Trump if they're exposed to criminal liability," but "the brass ring in all of this is that if Trump has a criminal conviction, he cannot run for president again, and that's looming over this entire thing as well." More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6Josh Hawley, Senator No

  • Prince Harry on life in California and what he thinks about The Crown

    What Harry thinks of The Crown, what Queen got Archie for Christmas, and other key information.

  • Gambino family boss Peter Gotti, brother and successor to ‘Dapper Don’ John, dies in prison at age 81

    NEW YORK — One-time Gambino crime family boss Peter Gotti, the successor and older brother to John “Dapper Don” Gotti, died behind bars Thursday after losing two bids for early release, his lawyer confirmed. He was 81. The former sanitation worker-turned-mob don was convicted in 2004 of racketeering conspiracy, including charges of placing a $70,000 bounty on the head of Gambino family ...