Berlin man gets prison term for COVID-relief frauds

CAMDEN – A Berlin man has received a 41-month prison term for his role in multiple COVID-relief frauds.

Stephen Bennett, 46, also must pay restitution of about $942,000 and a $15,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Bennett and an accomplice, 38-year-old Rhonda Thomas of Sicklerville, were accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program benefits and Economic Injury Disaster Loans in 2020.

Bennett also allegedly submitted 74 unemployment insurance claims to Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor.

Bennett and Thomas used the money to buy personal items, including two BMW vehicles and a pair of Rolex watches valued at $42,800, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Bennett also was charged with a weapons offense after a so-called “ghost gun” was found in his home at the time of his arrest in May 2021.

He pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud, bank fraud conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He also must serve five years of supervised release under the sentence imposed on Nov. 21 by U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden federal court.

Thomas has pleaded guilty to a charge of bank fraud conspiracy. She awaits sentencing.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Stephen Bennett ordered to pay restitution for COVID relief fraud