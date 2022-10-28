Berlin man hangs himself in Somerset County Jail

A 40-year-old Berlin man's death while incarcerated at the Somerset County Jail has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

Brandon Thomas was incarcerated in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He was awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 1 before District Judge Ken Johnson of Somerset on a charge of retail theft in a Sept. 16 incident. The bond was amended to unsecured by court order on Oct. 17, according to court documents.

Thomas also was facing robbery charges in a case where he was accused of entering Winning Wayz, Center Street, Meyersdale, on Aug. 21 while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. The business operates a game room that has state games of skill machines. No one was physically hurt in the incident, according to probable-cause affidavit.

He was placed on a secured $50,000 bond on Aug. 21 and was incarcerated in the Somerset jail until Aug. 25 when at his preliminary hearing before District Judge Douglas McCall Bell his bond was amended to unsecured.

He was found by staff at the jail on Oct. 14 and rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. He entered the intensive care unit there and lived for five days before succumbing to his injuries on Oct. 19, according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Ira Hart.

"We conducted an autopsy that confirmed the cause and manner of death," he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Somerset County Jail Warden Dennis Vought and Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky said they could not comment on the situation because an investigation into the incident by the Somerset Borough Police Department was pending.

The Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera confirmed that the incident occurred, but could not say more because of the investigation. The county has oversight of the jail.

Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox was in a training program Thursday and was unavailable to answer how and why the incident happened, information that would come from an investigation.

