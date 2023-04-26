Berlin man indicted on charges he murdered his neighbor

Apr. 25—Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, has been indicted by the Coos County Grand Jury in connection with the death of Christopher Veliz, 40, also of Berlin.

According to a statement released by the Attorney General's Office, Ramos-Rivera is charged with one count of second-degree murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Veliz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.

Ramos-Rivera was also indicted for two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for firing into a vehicle occupied by two minors.

Ramos-Rivera has been behind bars since the Feb. 3 death of Veliz in the 568 Sullivan St. apartment house on Berlin's East Side.

Detective Sgt. Catherine Shackford of the State Police Major Crime Unit, at a bail hearing in March, said Veliz, who lived on the second floor of the building, was shot twice by Ramos-Rivera in the chest and once each in his left hand and left shoulder just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Ramos-Rivera lived on the first floor, and the two men had been involved in an altercation.

Veliz was pronounced dead at the scene and, when his body was moved, a small, fixed-blade knife was discovered beneath it, said Shackford.

Public defenders Simon Mayo and Emily Wynes maintained that Veliz used the knife to menace Loran LeClair, who was identified at the hearing as Ramos-Rivera's wife or girlfriend, with whom he shared three children.

Ramos-Rivera continues to be held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m. via WebEx.