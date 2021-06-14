Berlin man jailed on rape, assault charges

Jun. 14—WINDBER — A Berlin man was jailed Sunday, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman that he met on Snapchat, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Gary Maurice Wright, 38, of the 800 block of Cumberland Highway, with rape, kidnap, sexual assault, indecent assault and strangulation.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman told troopers that she posted her "story" on Snapchat on June 8, saying that she needed a ride from Cumberland, Maryland, to Morgantown, West Virginia.

Wright agreed and met her in Cumberland.

But instead of driving her to West Virginia, troopers said he drove her to Saint Paul Road in Elk Lick Township, where he allegedly raped her inside his camper, the complaint said.

The woman bit Wright trying to get away, but he kept her until morning, the complaint said.

Troopers allege that Wright had a knife and threatened to kill the woman.

Wright was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $250,000 bond.

