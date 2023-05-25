A New Berlin man who led police on a high-speed chase now faces three felony charges.

WAUKESHA - A high-speed chase that stretched from Pewaukee to New Berlin, and also through the heart of Waukesha's downtown, has ended with three felony charges against a 21-year-old New Berlin man.

Cade Joshua Smale was charged Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, all stemming from a Monday night incident.

According to Waukesha's police log and information in the criminal complaint, Waukesha Police Lt. Kevin Rice was patrolling near Dunbar and West avenues at about 11:57 p.m. Monday when he spotted two pickup trucks and a motorcycle stop in front of his unmarked squad car.

Suddenly, one of the pickups and the motorcycle "did a burn out," a rapid acceleration, leaving tire tracks on the pavement.

When Rice turned on his car's overhead emergency lights, the two vehicles that did the burnout fled south on West Avenue, the motorcycle speeding past College Avenue and the pickup turning west onto College. Rice pursued the pickup, which accelerated to 80 mph in the 25 mph zone.

What followed was a quick succession of chases involving several Waukesha police officers, the Wisconsin State Patrol and New Berlin police over the course of a half-hour and more than 20 miles.

The pickup sped through Waukesha along Sentry Drive, Sunset Drive, Grand Avenue (toward downtown), Wisconsin Avenue, Pewaukee Road (into the city of Pewaukee), Interstate 94, Highway J, back into Waukesha on Moreland Boulevard, Main Street (near downtown) and Arcadian Avenue, twice reaching speeds of 90 to more than 100 mph.

New Berlin police continued the pursuit along Arcadian Avenue, Springdale Road, and Cleveland Avenue, with authorities setting up stop sticks — devices used to flatten the tires on passing vehicles — at various points.

Finally, at about 12:30 a.m., a resident on Stigler Road, south of Cleveland Avenue near New Berlin West High School, spotted the black pickup truck parked in his driveway. Police surrounded the vehicle and arrested Smale, who, the complaint said, smelled of "intoxicants" and tested at 0.09 BAC on a breathalyzer test, resulting in a first-offense OWI citation.

In intake court Tuesday, Smale faced more serious allegations. The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The two counts of eluding police — one each for the chases in Waukesha and New Berlin — carry maximum penalties of 3½ years and a $10,000 fine.

Smale was released on a $5,000 cash bond and is expected to return to court June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Court records did not indicate whether he has an attorney.

