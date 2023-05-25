Berlin man sentenced to 50 years in abuse of 1-month-old infant

A 50-year sentence was handed to a Berlin man last week after he was convicted of child abuse and related offenses.

Connor Kelly, 32, was found guilty in March of child abuse in the second degree, three counts of second degree assault and one count of neglect of a minor. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby sentenced Kelly to 50 years in the Division of Corrections on May 19.

On Feb. 15 in 2021, the Ocean Pines Police Department received a call regarding a one-month old male infant who presented with a spiral fracture of the arm at Atlantic General Hospital. Doctors also determined that in addition to the spiral fracture, the infant had suffered from several broken ribs, which were old enough to be already healing.

A joint investigation with Ocean Pines Police and Child Protective Services was conducted, and they learned that Kelly, the infant's biological father, had been solely responsible for the child's care on the days he suffered the injuries.

Investigators also obtained text messages written by Kelly on the dates in question proving that he knew about the child's injuries and that he attempted to cover them up by providing false information regarding the cause of the injuries to medical personnel.

