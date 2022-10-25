Berlin man sentenced on multiple child sex abuse, porn charges

A Berlin man will serve 49 years in prison on charges of child sex abuse and child pornography charges.

Bruce William Travers, 38, was sentenced Oct. 21 by a Worcester County judge to a total of 105 years in prison for his conviction on 3 counts of sex abuse of a minor and 3 counts of manufacturing child pornography, a Worcester County State’s Attorney release said.

Travers pleaded guilty to these offenses on July 12, and Judge Brian D. Shockley ordered a psycho-sexual evaluation prior to sentencing.

At sentencing, the court suspended 56 years of the sentence, meaning that Travers will serve 49 years of active incarceration. If released, Travers will be on 5 years of supervised probation with conditions requiring that he register as a lifetime sex offender, have no unsupervised contact with minors, and not lead or participate in any youth groups to include educational, religious or sports groups.

Travers was charged with more than 80 offenses in August 2021 after an investigation by the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began after the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession of child pornography. The cybertip revealed information about the reported user which was traced back to Travers’ residence by investigators, the release said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Aug. 20, 2021, and seized evidence, including electronics, thumb drives, camera memory cards and several articles of children’s clothing. The electronic devices contained numerous images of child pornography.

Investigators were able to identify several juveniles depicted in the images and requested child protective services workers conduct forensic interviews with the victims at the CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s child advocacy center, per the release.

