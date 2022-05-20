Berlin man a suspect in reported bank robbery in Brattleboro

May 20—BRATTLEBORO — A Berlin man being held Friday in the Cheshire County jail in Keene pending extradition to Vermont is the suspect in a bank robbery reported in Brattleboro Thursday, according to police.

Nicholas Rheaume, 35, also had a violation- of-parole warrant in New Hampshire and was arrested by Hinsdale police Thursday, Brattleboro police said in a news release. Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said Rheaume was arrested on the island between the bridges spanning New Hampshire and Vermont along Route 119 shortly after 4 p.m.

Brattleboro police responded at around 3:15 p.m. that day to a reported robbery at People's United Bank at 100 Main St., the release states. Police received a description of a white man in his mid-40s, balding, with brown or black hair and a beard, and wearing a blue surgical mask, a red shirt and shorts. Police were told he left on foot heading west on Elliot Street, according to the release.

About 25 minutes after the initial call, a witness notified police that the suspect — later identified as Rheaume — was crossing the bridges into New Hampshire on foot. The release did not include additional details about the bank robbery report. Neither Brattleboro police nor a corporate spokesperson for People's United Bank immediately returned a request for comment Friday.

