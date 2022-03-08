Berlin man's 2016 involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment convictions reversed

A Berlin man's involuntary manslaughter conviction has been reversed in a case involving heroin sold to a man who died from an overdose.

After a bench trial in May 2016, a judge found Robert Skinkle guilty of distribution of heroin, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and possession of heroin in the overdose death of Christopher Taylor.

He was sentenced to 16 years with all but 10 years suspended, followed by two and a half years of supervised probation, on the distribution of heroin charge, as well as 10 years all suspended for involuntary manslaughter.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals filed an opinion Feb. 17 reversing Skinkle's involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment convictions. The opinion concluded the evidence presented at trial was not sufficient to sustain those guilty findings.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 13, 2015, Taylor was found dead of "morphine intoxication," according to background information included in the appeals court's opinion. An assistant medical examiner determined the drug in his system was "probably heroin."

Investigators identified Skinkle as the person who likely gave Taylor heroin the day he died. In an interview with police, Skinkle admitted Taylor texted him looking for heroin, which he purchased from a dealer and brought to Taylor, documents state.

The pair injected themselves with heroin at the same time. Documents show Taylor then lost consciousness, and Skinkle was not able to revive him. Skinkle left the home after realizing Taylor was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Background: Berlin man convicted of manslaughter in overdose

Cold case arrest: Princess Anne man faces murder charges in 2010 Wicomico County shooting

Storm of 1962: Those who survived tell of homes and lives obliterated

The victim's partner called 911 after discovering the body later in the evening.

Maryland courts recognize three varieties of involuntary manslaughter — unlawful act, negligent omission to perform a legal duty and gross negligence.

Story continues

For someone to be convicted of gross negligence involuntary manslaughter, "the State must demonstrate wanton and reckless disregard for human life,” according to the opinion in Skinkle's case.

The reckless endangerment conviction "turns on much of the same evidence," the opinion states, with the court assessing "whether the conduct, ‘viewed objectively, was so reckless as to constitute a gross departure from the standard of conduct that a law-abiding person would observe.’ ”

During his interview with police, Skinkle said he gave Taylor five bags of heroin, but warned him against doing them all at one time and had only seen him use four bags in the past, background on the case states.

The circuit court judge who presided over the trial determined that admission "shows his mens rea that, in fact, he knew the risk," and because of that, found Skinkle guilty on all four charges.

Skinkle's appeal argued giving Taylor heroin, despite being aware of the danger did not meet the threshold for gross negligence, according to the Court of Special Appeals opinion. The prosecution asserted the evidence signaled Skinkle's "experience with heroin and his knowledge of the increased danger of the sale raised the risk level of the exchange."

More: Daughter recalls last moments with mom missing since 2002. FBI, Police seek cold case tips

More: 10 years after murder of beloved Parkside teacher, author lifts curtain on domestic violence

The opinion points out no evidence was brought to trial to demonstrate Skinkle "routinely" gave Taylor heroin or sold drugs to anyone else. There was also no evidence the drugs "contained anything other than heroin or was particularly potent," and the information presented did not show Taylor had ever previously overdosed.

The appeals judge wrote that the evidence provided indicated Skinkle "knew of the dangers of heroin" and gave Taylor five bags of heroin, even though he was aware the victim had used only four bags at one time in the past.

Based on rulings in similar cases, the Court of Special Appeals determined in Skinkle's case that "Without more, we cannot conclude that the evidence was sufficient ... to sustain the convictions for gross negligence involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment."

In addition to reversing those convictions, that opinion also directed Skinkle to be resentenced on the two remaining charges.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Berlin man's 2016 involuntary manslaughter conviction reversed