Berlin police make arrest in case of sailor berated, hit on 9/11 that was captured in viral TikTok video

A woman who police said berated and struck a military member in a Berlin pizza restaurant Sept. 11 — and was captured in the act on a video that went viral — has been arrested.

Lori Desjardins, 45, of Mount Vernon Road in Southington was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, police said Friday.

She turned herself in on Thursday, was processed and released on a promise to appear in Superior Court in New Britain on Sept. 23.

A TikTok video of the woman yelling at and appearing to slap the Navy sailor went viral, prompting a criminal investigation and police released a screenshot from the video, asking for help in identifying the woman.

The widely shared video has led scores of commenters across social media platforms to express outrage, particularly because the incident happened on the night of Sept. 11, and the victim — Sean Nolte Jr. — was apparently in uniform.

Nolte, a sailor from Harrisburg, Pa., posted the video to his Facebook page on Saturday night, and it has been shared hundreds of times since then.

Nolte’s Facebook page describes him as a submarine electronics fire control technician; The Navy confirmed that he is a sailor assigned to training at the Naval Submarine School in Groton.

“Tonight has been eventful to say the least,” Nolte wrote late Saturday night. “I went to get a bite to eat off-base at a local pizza spot. As my friend is standing talking to her family, who currently owns this pizza spot, a woman walks in and is constantly staring back at me.”

Nolte described the woman yelling “He is a fake by the way, my husband is in the Army,” and then discrediting the ID he produced.

“She kept claiming that my military ID is fake, and proceeds to show me her dependent military ID, and screams ‘This is what your ID should look like,’ " he wrote.

