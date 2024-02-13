New Berlin police investigate suspicious death, have a person of interest in custody

NEW BERLIN - With the help of an outside agency, New Berlin police have begun an investigation into the death of a 77-year-old man whose body was found inside a New Berlin home near National Avenue.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, authorities found the body during a wellness check shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3300 block of Glen Park Court, just east of Glen Park Road and west of Sunnyslope Road. In connection with the discovery, an individual was taken into custody as "a person of interest."

In response to questions, New Berlin Police Capt. Steve Thompson said that the death was being investigated as "suspicious," and the person in custody was known by the deceased man, whose name was not released.

However, other key details — including who requested the wellness check and whether the incident might be classified as a homicide — were not immediately released as police opened their investigation. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department was assisting in the investigation and was expected to send out its own news release at some point, Thompson added.

"There is no threat to the public and this matter is still under investigation," he said.

Thompson said the wellness check request originated in Ozaukee County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Contact reporter Jim Riccioli at james.riccioli@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Berlin police investigate suspicious death; one person in custody