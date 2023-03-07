Two hospitalized after New Berlin police detective fires weapon while in Milwaukee

A police squad car sits near the intersection of North 56th and West Locust streets after a reported shooting in the area early Monday evening.

A New Berlin police detective fired a weapon in the city of Milwaukee Monday afternoon and two people were transported to a hospital.

Police did not say whether the pair were struck by the detective's gunfire, but said the injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not provide ages of those sent to the hospital.

New Berlin police said they were in the city "conducting follow-up for a stolen vehicle" that had been taken from New Berlin, when they located the vehicle on the 2900 block of North 56th Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The detectives were then "involved in a critical incident that resulted in a detective firing his weapon," a statement from police reads.

Video of the aftermath posted to social media shows two men being tended to by officers on the ground as well as a silver police cruiser up against a utility truck.

Two detectives were involved in the incident; they have 15 and 22 years of service and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The statement said the suspects are in custody of the Milwaukee Police Department, who will be the lead investigative agency. "Several firearms were located in the suspect vehicle," police said.

"In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, we will not be responding to any questions at this time," police said.

