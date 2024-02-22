Berlin police rescue 48 cats from flat in 'torture breeding' raid

A young cat lies in an apartment. Police and animal welfare authorities in Berlin rescued 48 cats during a raid on a two-room apartment belonging to an illegal breeder. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Police and animal welfare authorities in Berlin rescued 48 cats during a raid on a two-room apartment belonging to an illegal breeder.

The cats are of the Ukrainian Levkoy breed, which have severe physical impairments and genetic defects including missing tactile hairs and kinked ears. The practice is considered "torture breeding" in Germany and is banned.

Authorities had banned the suspected breeder from keeping animals and was ordered to stop, but he refused to comply, prompting the police raid on the flat in the Marzahn-Hellersdorf district.

Authorities became aware of the illegal breeding when the man offered the cats for sale on the internet.

District officials believe the man was likely the last breeder of Ukrainian-Levkoy cats in Germany.

He now also faces a "substantial fine," according to the local district administration.

The largely hairless cats were distributed to voluntary foster homes across Germany, where they received veterinary care.

According to the German Animal Welfare Association, torture breeding means that animals lead a life of pain and harm due to their bred characteristics.