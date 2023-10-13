Berlin sends ATVs, satellite communications to Ukraine

Germany has delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including all-terrain tracked vehicles and satellite communication terminals, the German government announced via its website on Oct. 13.

The new aid package includes:

Read also: Spain to send 6 Hawk air defense missile systems, much needed ammunition as part of aid package to Ukraine

- 4 multi-purpose Bandvagn 206 (BV206) tracked all-terrain vehicles;

- 4 border patrol vehicles;

- 2 HX81 tank tractors;

- 2 tank trailers;

- 50 UAV detection systems;

- 82 SatCom satellite communication terminals;

- 100,000 first aid kits;

- 27,477 backpacks.

Read also: Germany to transfer more IRIS-T and Patriot systems to Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Recent media reports said that the German government has placed an order with defense contractor Rheinmetall to manufacture 100,000 155mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian military.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine