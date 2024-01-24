Berlin sends Sea Kings to Ukraine for first time – What is known about them

Berlin will transfer six decommissioned Sea King Mk 41 multipurpose helicopters to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Jan. 23.

It is Germany's first known delivery of military helicopters to Kyiv.

Their main mission is search and rescue operations at sea, but they can be used for a variety of missions, from reconnaissance to transporting personnel and equipment.

Along with the helicopters, Kyiv is expected to receive spare parts kits and training for the Ukrainian military.

The Sea King Mk41 is equipped with radar and an infrared camera, is very durable and can fly in poor weather conditions. Another advantage is the helicopter's special "amphibious" design. The shape of the fuselage and the tail boom allow it to land on water.

Last year, Ukraine received three Sea King helicopters from the UK.



