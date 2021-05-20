Berlin startup Pitch aspires to be 'Youtube' for presentations

Pitch company founder and CEO, Reber poses for a photograph, in Berlin
Douglas Busvine
·2 min read

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin-based software startup Pitch styled itself as a Powerpoint killer when it launched last October. Now, armed with fresh financial backing, it wants to become a new "Youtube for presentations".

Founder and CEO Christian Reber has raised $85 million in a venture funding round led by Lakestar and Tiger Global in which existing investors Index Ventures and Thrive Capital also chipped in.

Reber is also rolling out a series of new features to build a content and publishing ecosystem that, he says, will serve as the basis for a global community of creators that can share work and innovate together.

"We are working towards building the world's first complete platform for presentations," Reber told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"We like to call this the Youtube of presentations."

Entrepreneur Reber built and sold to-do app Wunderlist to Microsoft in 2015 for a price reported to be between $100 million and $200 million.

He went on to work at the U.S. software giant's Redmond headquarters, where he failed to settle. He left in 2017 and, with the core Wunderlist team, embarked on his current venture.

In taking on Microsoft's workhorse slide deck app, Pitch https://pitch.com is embracing a digital workplace zeitgeist defined by apps like Slack and Zoom, whose CEO Eric Yuan is an early backer.

Pitch enables decentralised teams to collaborate on a shared workspace, so that they can assign tasks, comment on each other's input and hold impromptu video calls to debate progress.

New features include options to highlight, record and play back presentations so that people can review them when they want. Advanced analytics will help presenters find out what content interests people and what causes them to tune out.

Reber said tens of thousands of teams had already created a total of 125,000 shared workspaces on Pitch, including companies like Intercom, Superhuman and Notion.

Its product is free to use and publish, with a Pitch Pro version priced at $10 per member per month adding unlimited storage, video uploads, version history and administrator rights.

Reber declined to disclose Pitch's financials but said he was focused on scaling profitably. In addition to the rollout of new features, an enterprise version tailored to larger companies is planned for next year, he said.

A source familiar with the matter said the Series B venture round valued Pitch at $600 million.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Chase launches new healthcare-focused unit for U.S. employees

    The unit, Morgan Health, will initially invest up to $250 million and work with the JPMorgan Chase's benefits team to collaborate with other healthcare organisations to improve care for its staff in the United States. Dan Mendelson, founder and former CEO of health consultancy firm Avalere Health, will lead the unit and report to the bank's Vice Chairman Pete Scher. Haven, the joint venture between the three companies to lower healthcare costs for their U.S. employees, was disbanded in February.

  • Ex-Merrill Banker’s Trading App Valued at Over $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Broker app Trade Republic Bank GmbH, founded by former Merrill Lynch banker Christian Hecker, has become one of Germany’s biggest fintech firms by valuation.The Berlin-based company finished a $900 million financing round with investors including Sequoia, TCV, Thrive Capital, and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, it said in a statement on Thursday. The round valued Trade Republic at more than $5 billion.Trade Republic lets customers trade stocks, ETFs, crypto currencies and other financial products on its app, mostly without order commissions or other fees. It was founded in Germany in 2015 and has recently expanded into Austria and France. Hecker told Bloomberg earlier this month the company is looking to offer its services all over Europe.Today’s funding round followed a 62-million-euro ($75.5 million) round last year that had already turned Trade Republic into one of the highest valued startups in Germany, next to smartphone bank N26.Late last year, N26 was considering a fresh fundraising at a valuation above $3.5 billion, while early this year Berlin-based banking platform provider Mambu raised 110 million euros at a 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion) valuation.The funding is also a glimmer of success for Germany’s fintech industry, after the high-profile collapse of payment firm Wirecard.“We expect the company to break even in 2022 and achieve strong margin growth thereafter,” said Marius Fuhrberg, analyst at German financial services firm M.M. Warburg.Brokerage houses from Germany, U.K., France and Denmark reported a surge in retail trading during the pandemic. However, startups such as U.S. rival platform Robinhood Markets Inc., which is planning to reveal filings for its initial public offering, have seen order volume’s surge thanks to their low-cost model.Traditional brokers finance themselves through fees and rebates from trading venues. New challengers, like Trade Republic and Robinhood, receive revenue from “payment for order flow,” a system where market makers like Citadel Securities pay retail brokers for routing orders to them.According to Hecker, who previously worked within the investment banking unit at Merrill Lynch, the rebates alone are enough for Trade Republic to be able to earn money. Trade Republic declined to comment on their revenue. Robinhood received about $331 million in the first quarter from payments for order flow, up from $91 million a year ago.”We are currently consciously accepting losses in order to be able to grow quickly,” Hecker said in an interview.(Updated with additional context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Now the Time to Pull the Trigger on Discovery Stock? This Analyst Says ‘Yes’

    By now you've heard the news: AT&T (T) is planning to split off and merge its WarnerMedia business, home to HBO Max (of Game of Thrones fame), with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) and its discovery+ media properties. In the companies' announcement released Monday morning, AT&T and Discovery said the combination will "form one of the largest global streaming players," combining "WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company." From AT&T's perspective, the deal will essentially split AT&T into two companies. Rump AT&T will receive $43 billion "in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt" to help it become "one of the best capitalized 5G and fiber broadband companies in the United States." Meanwhile, AT&T's media properties (HBO, etc.) will spin off to join with Discovery to become a "'pure play' content company [with] one of the deepest libraries in the world." This "pure play" company, yet to be named say the parties, will come into existence when the deal closes in mid-2022. Shortly thereafter, the parties anticipate the media company to boast $52 billion in annual revenue, "adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14 billion, and an industry leading Free Cash Flow conversion rate of approximately 60%" (which appears to imply annual free cash flow on the order of $31.2 billion) once it has achieved its target of "at least $3 billion in expected cost synergies annually." Unsurprisingly, it's the new-born media conglomerate that investors are fixating on today, with Barrington analyst James Goss, for example, lauding its "vast assets in scripted plus unscripted" television content, and its $20 billion in annual spending on new content. The combined company, says Goss, will include "the top television studio in terms of output," "the #2 film studio," and "a suite of content spanning sports, news, family, scripted and unscripted content," boasting significant U.S. market share and also "a substantial international presence" that can "reach consumers in over 200 countries globally." This would all make for, says Goss in a significant understatement, "a highly attractive streaming product." Accordingly, even though current Discovery shareholders will control only 29% of the shares of the combined media company, Goss is reiterating his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on Discovery shares, and his $50 price target on those shares. (To watch Goss' track record, click here) Speaking of those shares, Goss points out that one advantage of the merger will be significant simplification of Discovery stock, as "the three-class Discovery common share structure [is] collapsed into one." This one class of Discovery stock, by the way, is on track to earn only $2.95 per share this year (down 8% from 2020, when most of the world's population as stuck at home watching TV). By 2022, however, the year of the merger, Goss anticipates that Discovery will be back on a growth path with or without HBO, et al, earning $3.50 per share and thus growing its profits nearly 19% year over year. In terms of DISCA's Street consensus, analysts are split almost right down the middle. Out of 15 total analyst ratings published in the last three months, 7 say Buy while 8 suggest Hold, making the consensus a Moderate Buy. In addition, the average price target of $47.71 amounts to ~39% upside potential. (See DISCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Trap

    How much of your Social Security income is taxable? Depending on the amount of your Social Security benefits and other income—including tax-free interest on municipal bonds and certain other excludable amounts—your benefits are included with other taxable income at the rate of 85%, 50%, or zero. It all depends on the steps you take to reduce your tax exposure.

  • Brent Oil Drops With Iran Optimistic on Sanctions Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude extended declines after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached.Futures in London lost 0.6%, paring earlier declines of as much as 2.2%. President Hassan Rouhani struck an optimistic tone in comments released by Iranian state television, saying the deal would see oil, shipping, insurance and central bank sanctions lifted. But he noted there are still some issues to be discussed, and his remarks largely echoed those from European Union officials on Wednesday.The prospect of a return of supply from the OPEC member is being reflected in Brent’s prompt timespread, with its backwardation narrowing to just a few cents, a sign that market tightness may be easing.While Brent briefly topped $70 a barrel earlier in the week, it has struggled to sustain that move. The market has been rattled by the outlook for Iranian production, though a timeline for a deal remains unclear. There’s also been a sell-off in global markets, while the coronavirus continues to impinge on Indian demand, trimming sales of gasoline and diesel by as much as 20% for top refiner Indian Oil Corp.A “revival of Iranian oil exports takes a lot of attention currently,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “The key question is when” a deal will be reached, he said.Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna for the nuclear talks, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Citigroup Inc. sees an initial 500,000-barrel-a-day increase in supply from around the middle of the third quarter.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Underwater Italian village of Curon is emerging for the first time in decades

    Home to over 160 homes, the village was submerged underwater to make way for a hydroelectric plant, but maintenance has allowed Curon to resurface.

  • Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ while under care of mom’s boyfriend, Indiana cops say

    The boy likely died within two to five minutes of suffering his injuries

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • 4 mysterious submarine disappearances a half-century ago show why undersea disasters are so hard to figure out

    During a five-month period in 1968, four submarines were lost with all hands. Over 50 years later, the causes of those wrecks remain unknown.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he has spent parts of '5 decades' in politics despite being just 35 years old

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of Donald Trump's campaign lawyer Rudy, claims to have begun his political career at the age of three.

  • Review: A chilling 'Final Account' by witnesses and perpetrators of World War II Nazi atrocities

    Director Luke Holland's documentary "Final Account" includes interviews with some of the last surviving members of Hitler's Third Reich.

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • Salma Hayek said she wasn't cast in 2 'big comedies' because she's Mexican

    Hayek said that the directors loved her auditions for two big comedy movies, but that the studios wouldn't go "for a Mexican as the lead."

  • The US quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Blinken told his Israeli counterpart he expects the conflict to wind down, Axios reported. Israel on Wednesday vowed to press on with the offensive.

  • Thanks to Kobach, Trump and conservative think tank, we know extent of voter fraud

    So how many fraudulent voters did Kobach’s dragnet find during his eight-year tenure in office? Just nine.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Guatemala prison: Inmates beheaded in deadly gang fight

    An inmate reportedly orders the attack on rival gang members in retaliation for his wife's murder.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."