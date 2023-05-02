A Berlin woman died Monday after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office reported.

Pamela Shellenberger, 64, was walking across Ocean Parkway on May 1 at around 9:23 a.m. at the intersection of King Richard Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling on Ocean Parkway, the sheriff's office said.

She was airlifted from the scene by Maryland State Police helicopter to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Bethany Jones, 30, of Berlin, remained at the scene. No signs of impairment were detected on Jones, and she was released from the scene without injuries, the release said.

The Ocean Pines Police Department requested the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to assume the investigation.

Shellenberger's body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Sgt. Chris Larmore of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 410-632-1111.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Berlin woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Ocean Pines