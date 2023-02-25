Berlin woman pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Feb. 24—A former personal care assistant received a suspended jail sentence and fines after admitting that she did not provide services for which her employer billed Medicaid.

Kayla MacArthur, 29, of Berlin, pleaded guilty in 6th Circuit Court in Concord on Wednesday to theft by unauthorized taking. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, fully suspended for one year on the condition that she pays a $1,300 fine and $1,300 in restitution, and serves 100 hours of community service, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said MacArthur was working for Regency Home Health, LLC, a home health care agency, between December 2021 and September 2022 when she "knowingly represented she was providing needed services to a New Hampshire Medicaid member when in fact she was not providing such services," the release said.

New Hampshire Medicaid paid Regency Home Health $1,300 for those services that were not provided, officials said.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the AG's office. Anyone who wishes to report a case of provider fraud or patient abuse can contact that unit at 603-271-1246.