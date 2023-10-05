Berlin is working on providing new Patriot system to Kyiv – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Spanish Granada on Thursday 5 October.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system for the winter months.

Quote: "I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values," the president said.

Background:

