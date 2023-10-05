Berlin is working on providing new Patriot system to Kyiv – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Spanish Granada on Thursday 5 October.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system for the winter months.

Quote: "I’m grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and people. This is also the defense of Europe and our shared values," the president said.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Germany plans to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems to help cover grain cargoes from potential Russian attacks.

Bild claimed that Germany made it clear to representatives of the Ukrainian government during their negotiations that it wants to do everything possible to further strengthen Ukraine's air defence, while it does not plan to transfer Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv.

