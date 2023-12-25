Berlin's police commissioner: biggest ever New Year's Eve deployment

Police officers patrol the entrance to Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Day. Due to indications of a planned Islamist attack, the police have stepped up security measures. Roberto Pfeil/dpa

After last year's riots and because of community tensions over the war in Gaza, the Berlin police are planning a major operation for New Year's Eve.

"It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," Berlin's police commissioner Barbara Slowik told dpa.

"This is mainly due to the conflict in the Middle East, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex."

Last year, in addition to the usual heavy fireworks in the streets, there were also many firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in some neighbourhoods of Berlin and other major cities.

Slowik announced that 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from the states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt as well as the federal police would be deployed on New Year's Eve.

"At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220."

In addition, 500 federal police officers will be deployed at the city's suburban rail stations and long-distance railway stations.

One of the reasons for the significant increase in police numbers is the events of last New Year's Eve.

"We are significantly increasing protection for the fire brigade and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant neighbourhoods," said Slowik.

Added to this is the high emotional state caused by the conflict in the Middle East. "We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets," Slowik told dpa.

