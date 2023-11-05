Berlusconi's family sued after cutting off cash payments to bunga bunga party-goers

An Italian model intends to sue Silvio Berlusconi’s children for €3 million after they decided to cut off monthly cash payments made to her and other bunga bunga party-goers.

The billionaire businessman, who died in June, always insisted the payments and free housing given to around 20 models and dancers were compensation for the “reputational damage” they suffered after becoming embroiled in his sex scandals.

But last week it emerged that Mr Berlusconi’s five grown-up children are determined to end the €2,500 (£2,100) a month payments and evict the women from their accommodation, telling them to leave by the end of the year.

At least one of the women, Alessandra Sorcinelli, has now vowed to fight the decision and says she has instructed lawyers to take legal action against the heirs of Mr Berlusconi.

Mr Berlusconi’s five grown-up children are determined to end the €2,500 (£2,100) a month payments - EPA

Ms Sorcinelli insists that like the other glamour models, dancers and aspiring actresses who were swept up in the bunga bunga scandals, she suffered irreparable damage to her image and deserves the financial help.

She currently lives in a villa outside Milan and claims that Mr Berlusconi had promised that she could remain in the property in perpetuity.

Ms Sorcinelli said another model who was linked with the notorious bunga bunga sex parties, Barbara Guerra, had a similar arrangement.

“The contract dates back to 2015 and has no expiry date. It is part of the agreement that the prime minister signed for me and Barbara Guerra which refers to a sum of money to compensate us for the damage that we suffered. It amounts to three million euros,” she told the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Sunday.

Alessandra Sorcinelli, pictured in Milan, Italy - Shutterstock

She and the other young women had endured “12 years of mud-slinging”, ever since the bunga bunga scandals emerged in 2011, Ms Sorcinelli said.

Mr Berlusconi was accused of paying young women to perform stripteases and entertain him at his villa near Milan, his residence in Rome and his sprawling coastal holiday home in Sardinia. He claimed the gatherings were elegant dinners.

“The prime minister wanted to draw up an amicable deal and leave us comfortable for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Ms Sorcinelli said she and other women had recorded many of the conversations they had had with Mr Berlusconi “so as to protect ourselves for the future”.

The former premier’s heirs were failing to respect his wishes, she said, leaving her and other women with no choice but to take legal action “to protect our rights”.

The bunga bunga scandals spawned three criminal trials and were a factor in forcing Mr Berlusconi’s resignation as prime minister in 2011.

Marina Berlusconi and Marta Fascina at the state funeral of Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi - Shutterstock

In the first, Mr Berlusconi was accused of paying for sex with an underage escort, a teenage Moroccan-born dancer nicknamed Ruby the Heart Stealer. He was initially convicted but the sentence was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted.

The other two trials related to allegations that he bribed the women in return for them giving false testimony on his behalf, charges that he always denied.

After years of court hearings, he was acquitted in February, just a few months before his death aged 86.

His lawyers argued in court that Mr Berlusconi was no “satrap”, using the term for a powerful governor in the ancient Persian empire.

He had simply given money to the women invited to his gatherings “like a doting uncle would give pocket money to his nieces.”

Prosecutors insisted that he behaved like “a sultan” who chose to “liven up his evenings with a group of concubines, in the sense of sex slaves, who entertained him for a fee.”

