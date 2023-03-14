Bermaz Auto Berhad Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.075 (vs RM0.035 in 3Q 2022)

Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM976.0m (up 57% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM87.3m (up 114% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 8.9% (up from 6.5% in 3Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.075 (up from RM0.035 in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bermaz Auto Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Specialty Retail industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bermaz Auto Berhad you should be aware of.

