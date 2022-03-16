New Bern man arrested, charged with starving his dog to death

A New Bern man was arrested on Wednesday after his dog was found starved to death in poor living conditions.

Jon Anthony Civils, 29, of N.C. Highway 55 in New Bern, was charged with killing a dog by starvation as a result of an investigation into a complaint regarding abuse and neglect of the dog, according to a news release.

The female medium breed dog named "Sugar" died inside of her metal crate covered in her own feces and urine. At the time of her death, she weighed half of her normal body weight, according to the release.

Only a plastic bag and pieces of hard plastic were found inside of the dog's stomach shown in necropsy results, the release states.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services investigation revealed Civils kept Sugar inside of his home and failed to provide food and water, causing her to starve to death.

Civils is being held under a $10,000 secured bond.

